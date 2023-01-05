ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4vmH_0k4ZWW5700

Christmas may have come early for Volodymyr Zelensky this year.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron granted his Ukrainian counterpart’s wish with the promise of modern AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks to drive Russian invaders off his soil.

Macron, Europe’s de facto leader, broke ranks with his Western allies and in doing so has piled pressure on his closest strategic partner, Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been busy swatting away repeated calls to deliver German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv to help bring a swifter end to the war.

“This is the first time the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been provided with Western-made tanks.” France’s Elysee Palace said on Wednesday .

What is the AMX-10 RC?

Built by France’s Giat and in service since 1981 , the AMX-10 RC is equipped with a 105-mm bore main turret gun. Since it sits upon wheels rather than traditional tracks like heavier tanks, its mobility makes it better suited for reconnaissance missions, but it can provide effective fire support on the battlefield.

According to Reuters, French officials did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments , but added talks would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

Ukraine, which traditionally celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7, along with the rest of the Eastern Orthodox church, has been clamoring for months to get its hands on the West’s latest battle tanks to counter the armored superiority of Russia’s T-72 columns .

With the war swiftly approaching its first anniversary on Feb. 24 and no end in sight, France’s gift of AMX-10 RC combat tanks reopens the debate in Europe over the Leopard.

If this prompts Berlin to follow with its own, or even simply green-light others’ doing so, it could be the most meaningful development in the war since Ukraine retook in November the city of Kherson, the sole regional capital to fall into Russian hands .

Praise for Macron

“Strong leadership by Emmanuel Macron,” praised Guy Verhofstadt, Belgium’s former veteran prime minister currently serving in the European Parliament, on Wednesday. “Now there is nowhere for the German government to hide.”

Russia’s Soviet-designed T-72s would be little match for the much more modern, third-generation tanks built by Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. Export laws grant Berlin a veto, however, anytime a Western ally such as Lithuania wants to donate one from its own armory.

“The best type of weapons that can be supplied now are Western top battle tanks, such as the German Leopard or the American Abrams,” said Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis last month.

https://twitter.com/JCLarsonneur/status/1610728060961148929?s=20u0026t=9nrgzCtZ3ww0zllx_t4Mug

Last year, the CEO of manufacturer Rheinmetall even offered to refurbish from its own reserves 80 Leopards, hailed by leading Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Thursday as “ the tank that can shorten the war .”

Germany’s dithering chancellor has dug himself in, claiming no other Western ally is willing to send modern Western battle tanks.

Yet suffering from poor polling and an image of an indecisive leader afraid of his own shadow, Scholz now has to bail out defense minister Christine Lambrecht over an embarrassing New Year’s faux pas .

Between the political capital he now needs to spend to ward off demands for her resignation and the unfortunate position Macron put him in through his brash and seemingly uncoordinated expansion of military aid, Scholz may need to go on the attack himself.

In that case, the German chancellor could have his own Christmas gift of tanks for Ukraine’s forces.

More far-fetched things have been known to happen, and it wouldn’t be the first time he’s caved to pressure: In April he flip-flopped and approved the delivery of 50 Gepard armored anti-aircraft vehicles .

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
San Francisco being hit with a ‘brutal’ storm so severe that a meteorologist says is ‘one of the most impactful’ he’s ever seen
How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 9

Daniel Van Dyke
3d ago

This is what the world has been waiting for; a world leader willing to dip his toe in the water, and be the first to start providing the most modern weaponry needed. We ARE trying to prevent the return of the Soviet Empire people. What... do we want Russia to succeed in their quest for expansionism and swallow up Europe? STOP THEM NOW! 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraine! 🇺🇦 🌏 Peace through STRENGTH! 🌏

Reply
4
Gaylord Bogguess
3d ago

So what, he is giving tanks to help the people to defend themselves of Russia, that's the important thing.

Reply
3
Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
RadarOnline

Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
Fortune

Fortune

264K+
Followers
11K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy