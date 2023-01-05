ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Swings in Slingback Stilettos to Announce New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMCVH_0k4ZWMV500

Miley Cyrus is returning with a new album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which she announced in bold style on Thursday morning. The musician’s new Los Angeles-inspired record will be preceded by the single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 and includes production from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, according to Rolling Stone .

Cyrus shared the album’s announcement and March 10 launch date on Instagram , featuring an effortlessly sleek cover where she hung from a chained bar against a cloudless blue sky. Styled by Bradley Kenneth, the “See You Again” singer’s outfit was simply composed of a silky black bodysuit with a halter neckline and an angular side cutout. Sunglasses and a bold red lip completed the viral moment, shot by Brianna Capozzi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

When it came to footwear, Cyrus strapped into a set of slick slingback pumps. Adding to her outfit’s retro cutout nature, the star’s ensemble was complete with a pointed-toe set of heels with black leather uppers. Stiletto heels finished the pair with a height-boosting base.

Cyrus’ now-viral announcement comes just days after she kicked off New Year’s with godmother Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton and Sia for her “ Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party ” special on NBC on Jan. 1. The occasion found Cyrus in an array of sleek vintage outfits by Bob Mackie, Versace, Gucci, Dior and Saint Laurent from 1991-2006, as well as a custom Gucci dress, all styled by Kenneth.

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of the rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Cyrus’ style transformation over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
The Boot

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks See-Through Sweatshirt Over Black Swimsuit On Vacation: Photo

After a showstopping Barbie swimsuit look on Christmas, Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for her next close-up! The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, to show off another resort-ready vacation look. In the photo, the mom of two looked youthful and stunning in a black swimsuit with ruffled sleeves, layered by a white netted hoodie-style cover up. She finished the look with a white manicure, pink ball cap reading “White Lotus Resort & Spa,” and double braids. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high-end gays’ to join me,” she cleverly captioned the snap.
Albia Newspapers

Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding

Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Footwear News

Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’

Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14.  The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers.  RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Footwear News

Footwear News

183K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy