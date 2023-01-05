Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
According to the Pasco Fire Rescue, the ATVs collided Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Crystal Springs Road.Florida landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to shoot them, deputies say
Both patients had to be rushed to the hospital by ground due to fog in the area. The 16-year-old is listed as a trauma alert. Their current condition is unknown. Officials said the 12-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Further information was not immediately available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 7