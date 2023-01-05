ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lT9O_0k4ZWDYY00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.

According to the Pasco Fire Rescue, the ATVs collided Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Crystal Springs Road.

Florida landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to shoot them, deputies say

Both patients had to be rushed to the hospital by ground due to fog in the area. The 16-year-old is listed as a trauma alert. Their current condition is unknown. Officials said the 12-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Lisa Arroyo
3d ago

A child can ride a ATV. It depends on age and motor size of what is allowed. My daughter is 14 and can ride a 90 according to her age limit.

Reply
2
Elizabeth Banks
3d ago

When will parents become responsible parents? Over and over there are news reports of immature children being allowed to either ride or drive these dangerous vehicles alone or with another child or even with an irresponsible adult.

Reply
2
Tim H
3d ago

it's illegal for anyone under 16 to ride an ATV and it is illegal for anyone in the State of Florida to knowingly sell one to somebody who will allow a minor to ride it or so I have been told

Reply
2
Related
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Two injured in shooting at Clearwater apartment complex

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The incident occurred at the apartment complex located at 631 Fairwood Avenue. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult female was transported with life threatening...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

130K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy