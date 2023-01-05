“Waiting for trains that aren’t coming.” Photo courtesy of Health and Sports editor Aidan Field. In a world where climate change awareness is spreading just like the wildfire’s it’s causing, San Luis Obispo High School students are often forced to drive when they leave San Luis Obispo. SLO has only a few trains a day in our train station, forcing students and residents to rely on their cars whenever they need to go somewhere outside of our city.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO