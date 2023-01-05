Read full article on original website
Parts of SLO County see flooding ahead of major rain storm. Here’s what in store
One SLO County location received 3.54 inches of rain during a recent storm.
Major storm on track to Impact San Luis Obispo County
The National Weather Service has a high degree of confidence that San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive potentially upwards of four inches of rain Monday into Tuesday of this week.
Heavy rain, strong winds expected to hit SLO County through this week
Some SLO County locations have already seen above-average rainfall for this time of year.
slohsexpressions.com
San Luis Obispo Needs More Trains
“Waiting for trains that aren’t coming.” Photo courtesy of Health and Sports editor Aidan Field. In a world where climate change awareness is spreading just like the wildfire’s it’s causing, San Luis Obispo High School students are often forced to drive when they leave San Luis Obispo. SLO has only a few trains a day in our train station, forcing students and residents to rely on their cars whenever they need to go somewhere outside of our city.
Highway 1 slide in SLO County could cut off access to Big Sur for months, Caltrans says
The rock slide has cut off access to Ragged Point from the south.
syvnews.com
Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday
After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
Powerful winter storm slammed into SLO County. See dramatic photos and video
From rain-swollen rivers and rock slides to pounding surf, here are some of the sights as San Luis Obispo County recovers from a major storm.
High wind warning issued for SLO County ahead of storm. When will strongest gusts hit?
“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said.
Next storm could drop 4 inches of rain on SLO County. Here’s what’s coming
The National Weather Service said this new storm is “looking even stronger than our recent storm” on Jan. 4 and 5.
Winter storm damages Avila Beach Pier — but ‘it’s holding up for now’
A missing pier piling was found lying in the surf Thursday morning.
Section of clifftop park in Pismo Beach closed off after crack appears in the ground
A chain that appeared to have gotten tighter was further indication of a potential landslide.
Highway 101 crash on Cuesta Grade backs up traffic through SLO
Traffic is slow through the Marsh Street exit, according to Caltrans.
Rogue waves shatter windows on Cambria home
A powerful wave crashed into a Cambria home Thursday morning, injuring a person inside. They declined medical transport.
Storm dropped a deluge on SLO County. Here’s a look at how much rain fell in your area
At least 10 San Luis Obispo County locations received 2 inches or more of rain from the “atmospheric river” storm.
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit in case of man who fell from SLO parking structure
Thomas Jodry died in a parking garage fall after a night of drinking.
Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run
Over 250 people participated in the Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run at Waller Park this Saturday in Orcutt. The post Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $867,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $526,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $326.
Paso Robles issues evacuation warning for Salinas Riverbed ahead of storm
“This storm has the potential for significant damage and threat to human life,” the city of Paso Robles said in a release Tuesday.
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know
Some areas could see an inch of rain fall per hour.
