San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo Needs More Trains

“Waiting for trains that aren’t coming.” Photo courtesy of Health and Sports editor Aidan Field. In a world where climate change awareness is spreading just like the wildfire’s it’s causing, San Luis Obispo High School students are often forced to drive when they leave San Luis Obispo. SLO has only a few trains a day in our train station, forcing students and residents to rely on their cars whenever they need to go somewhere outside of our city.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA

