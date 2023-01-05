ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus' new album 'Endless Summer Vacation': Everything we know

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuAwp_0k4ZW13500

After teasing us with a “New Year, New Miley,” Miley Cyrus has officially revealed the name and arrival date of her next and upcoming album, called Endless Summer Vacation , and it’s arriving March 10.

Recorded in Los Angeles, and described as “a love letter to LA,” the city that inspired it per it's press release, the album promises productions from Kid Harpoon , Greg Kurstin , Mike WiLL Made-It , and Tyler Johnson .

To announce its impending arrival, the singer shared an official album trailer, filled with faded, vintage vibey shots of pool water, blue skies, and palm trees. Miley vamps over swelling synth flares, recounting a story of meeting someone for the first time on a “neon dingy, past the manta rays.”

Continuing until her final remarks, Cyrus says, “we danced until there was nothing else, cause that’s all we knew.”

Miley’s eighth studio album cover was also revealed, and as expected, it slays. On it, Cyrus in a black unitard, sunglasses, and heels, is swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background. It’s a complete vibe, as we expect this entire project and its rollout to be.

Oh, and also as Cyrus hinted during her New Year’s Eve Party , and has now been confirmed in the description section of the teaser clip, her first single, “Flowers,” is set to arrive on January 13.

So, as we wait around for that, check out the Endless Summer Vacation ( Official Album Trailer) above, and peep the album art below.

