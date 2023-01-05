ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
CLINTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case

Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS

Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
HOMER CITY, PA
wtae.com

25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township

INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond

Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy