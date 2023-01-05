Read full article on original website
State Rep. Steele secures state grant for emergency alert system in Brackenridge, Harrison and Tarentum
The police manhunt in Brackenridge on Monday unfolded over hours into a frantic scene that drew dozens of police from across the region, but residents were largely kept in the dark about what was happening. Later that afternoon, Chief Justin McIntire was ambushed by suspect Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. between...
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds
Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
Allegheny County jail board members raise concerns about potential constitutional rights violations
Concerns about medical care, wait times and staffing dominated the Allegheny County Oversight Board meeting on Thursday. The ongoing issues were back in the spotlight after two board members made surprise visits to the jail. Board members Terri Klein and County Controller Corey O’Connor conducted surprise inspections at the jail...
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Brackenridge names officer-in-charge; Steele releases $75k in state money for police department
As a crowd gathered blocks from the Brackenridge municipal office Thursday to honor slain police Chief Justin McIntire, council met briefly to name an officer-in-charge of the small department. Members appointed Sgt. Mike Duffy to head the three-member force. Duffy did not attend the meeting. It was not clear when...
Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire
Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Number of Allegheny County homicides increased in 2022
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Some not-so-good news to start the year. We’re learning homicides rose in Allegheny County in 2022. There were 129 for the year and nearly a quarter of the victims were under the age of 20. According to the county medical examiner’s office, 32 total cases...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR SEVERAL INCIDENTS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.
wtae.com
25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township
INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
beavercountyradio.com
Seeking the Lord in the New Year this Week on Wake Up Beaver Valley
Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed looks to the new year on his first Wake Up Beaver Valley of 2023. Pastor Dave shares a message about seeking the Lord and greatness to come in the the new year. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from...
beavercountyradio.com
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Children's Bureau audits identify state payments owed to Westmoreland County
A growing numbers of juveniles who received care from the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau led to bookkeeping errors that resulted in an influx of more than $650,000 in state reimbursements dating back to 2017, officials said. Rob Hamilton, the new director of the county’s human services division, said the...
Brackenridge chief's death likely to have lasting effect on police, communities
When the armed man police were seeking for more than a day ran past Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire’s cruiser Monday afternoon, he reacted the same way most law enforcement officers would in that situation. McIntire was aware the suspect on the loose in his town likely was armed...
Work begins to raze shuttered Greensburg video store, clears way for downtown GetGo
Development of a GetGo gas station and convenience store in downtown Greensburg is moving forward as work has begun to demolish a vacant building at 531 S. Main St. A subcontractor was on hand this week working to remove floor tiles and abate asbestos at the shuttered Family Video store.
