Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County first responders. Homer City Fire Department was called out for a fuel leak at the Homer-Center School complex at 10:10 AM. Three fire departments would be dispatched to Reston Drive in White Township for a reported structure fire. Indiana Fire Association, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched at 4:33 PM, with Homer City and Creekside fire departments called out 23 minutes later. Indiana fire officials say that the issue was a false alarm with a lot of hot air coming from a dryer vent that needed to be cleaned out. No fire was discovered.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO