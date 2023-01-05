Read full article on original website
Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
FILE – Rolls of “I Voted Early” stickers await voters in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Noblesville, Ind., May 2, 2022. Election Day is still 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Chippewa Twp. Approves Ponderosa Demolition
(Chippewa Township, PA) Chippewa Township released a statement that they issued a demolition permit for the former Ponderosa Steakhouse on Shenango Road. They also note that there have been inquires of a possible drive through restaurant but no other permits or documents have been filed at this time.
COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!
The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
Seeking the Lord in the New Year this Week on Wake Up Beaver Valley
Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed looks to the new year on his first Wake Up Beaver Valley of 2023. Pastor Dave shares a message about seeking the Lord and greatness to come in the the new year. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from...
Sonata Hits Seed Cart on I-376 in Hopewell
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 6, 2023 6:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) State Police in Beaver have released details involving an accident that took place in December in Hopewell. A vehicle travelling east on I-376 towards the Hopewell exit crested a hill and saw a seed cart obstructing the roadway and was unable to avoid it. The operator of the Hyundai Sonata struck the cart, causing minor damage to their vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Karen Maloney and Dr. Frank Costa Guests are this weeks “Heroes”
In this weeks episode of Highmark Heroes, Jim Roddey speaks to Karen Maloney, Vice President of Network Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Allegheny Health Network, and Dr. Frank Costa, the Medical Director of Monroeville Surgery Center. Later in the show Roddey is joined by Eric Zahren, the President of the Andrew Carnegie Hero Fund.
CCBC Players of the Game, Blackhawk @ Beaver 1/6/23
99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and Beavercountyradio.com Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey had the call from Beaver as the Bobcats battled the Cougars. You can see all of the past CCBC Players of the Game for High School Sports by clicking on the CCBC Logo Below:
