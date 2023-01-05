Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Attempted car thief with rifle eludes Madison Heights police in chase
A person with a rifle tried to steal a parked car early Tuesday, but fled in another vehicle and led police on a chase to the west side of Detroit, eluding officers. A resident in the 28000 block of Couzens called police about 5 a.m. to report a vehicle theft in progress, said Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens
PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seek person of interest linked to carjackings in Detroit
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to multiple carjackings. The first incident occurred Saturday (Jan. 1) at 4:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Dequindre Road as the alleged suspect approached a 24-year-old female and demanded her black 2021 Jeep Cherokee before fleeing in her vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman leads police on slow-speed chase in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – It was a bizarre scene that first started in a gas station parking lot, with the driver nearly running several people over. That driver then led Utica police on a chase and, at one point, started ramming their patrol cars. On Friday, Local 4 looked at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk
TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
Officials: Michigan man allegedly shot, killed sister also injured man following an argument
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his sister and injuring a man following an argument on Dec. 29, officials say. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release said Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, of Detroit, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25.
Detroit News
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
fox2detroit.com
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell
The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified
OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
candgnews.com
Police continue to search for leads in murders
MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
