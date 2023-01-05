ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

KYTV

Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened.  “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
DIXON, MO
KYTV

Grand Jury indicts Wright County man in fatal car crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man has been indicted by a grand jury in a 2021 fatal car crash. Court documents show Gabriel Ruiz has been indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. In October 2021, Ruiz was driving a car, crashed, and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
LAURIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park

LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
LAURIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Highlandville officer under investigation resumes police duties

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville police officer placed on administrative leave accused of improperly handling a domestic assault call is back out patrolling despite open county and state investigations into the allegations that he broke protocol. Highlandville Mayor Clint Ellingsworth confirms to KOLR10 Investigates that Officer Tracy West was reinstated last week after the city’s […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KYTV

Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Charges were recently dropped for a woman who was accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband's mother. Leigh Ann Bauman’s charges were dismissed by the Camden County Prosecuting attorney on Dec. 29. The prosecuting attorney at the time was Caleb Cunningham. Current Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor The post Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

