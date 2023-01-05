Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Camden County man Dereck Beck starts this week. Beck is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of his mother in 2021. Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his...
krcgtv.com
Springfield man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after 2018 rampage
A man found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
KYTV
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call
A Lake of the Ozarks-area man was killed by police Thursday night in Laurie. The post Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
myozarksonline.com
19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
KYTV
Grand Jury indicts Wright County man in fatal car crash
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man has been indicted by a grand jury in a 2021 fatal car crash. Court documents show Gabriel Ruiz has been indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. In October 2021, Ruiz was driving a car, crashed, and...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
UPDATE: Man joins Bolivar woman in case involving death of 14-year-old
UPDATE 1/6/23 — Another person is being charged with actions that led to the death of the 14-year-old child. Kevin Lee Ashlock Jr., 35, of Bolivar was served a warrant and arrested on Jan. 3. He is formally charged with the same two felony counts as Cameron: one of abuse or neglect of a child […]
Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Highlandville officer under investigation resumes police duties
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville police officer placed on administrative leave accused of improperly handling a domestic assault call is back out patrolling despite open county and state investigations into the allegations that he broke protocol. Highlandville Mayor Clint Ellingsworth confirms to KOLR10 Investigates that Officer Tracy West was reinstated last week after the city’s […]
KYTV
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield. Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield, died in the crash. Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black...
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Charges were recently dropped for a woman who was accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband's mother. Leigh Ann Bauman’s charges were dismissed by the Camden County Prosecuting attorney on Dec. 29. The prosecuting attorney at the time was Caleb Cunningham. Current Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor The post Charges dropped for woman accused in alleged murder-for-hire case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Driver in serious condition after driving into a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in serious condition after driving into a house Friday night. Springfield Police say officers were called to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into the home. Officers say the man was...
