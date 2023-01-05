Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
ReliaQuest ‘very happy’ with Tampa bowl sponsorship’s marketing impact
Standing on the field before the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, Brian Murphy had more butterflies in his stomach than any of the players around him. “I never thought I’d be nervous about flipping a coin,” said Murphy, ReliaQuest’s founder and CEO. “I didn’t want to mess that up on TV.”
Watch: UGA football releases hype video narrated by late coach Vince Dooley
In another move to honor its legendary former coach, Georgia football released a hype video Sunday. Narrated by Vince Dooley, it served as a final message of thanks from the late coach and athletic director ahead of Monday's national championship game against TCU. Earlier in the week, the team flew to Los Angeles on a Delta plane, which adorned Dooley's signature. ...
Comments / 0