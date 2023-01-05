Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
beavercountyradio.com
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
beavercountyradio.com
COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!
The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)
beavercountyradio.com
CLAIM: People Were Sold Diesel in place of Unleaded Gas at Baden Speedway Friday Morning
File photo, Speedway sign in New Brighton taken by Frank Sparks. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. (Baden, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Beaver County residents took to social media to warn each other of being sold Diesel in place of Unleaded gasoline at the Speedway location in Baden. Numerous claims were made that the unleaded tanks had been accidently filled with diesel fuel and sold to unknowing customers for a period of hours between Thursday and Friday. A representative of the store confirmed to Beaver County Radio that diesel was being pumped through the unleaded lines until the mistake was caught Friday morning. The store shut down the pumps when they realized the issue, and worked to correct the problem. Speedway customer service should be contacted for any claims of those who may have filled their gas engine with diesel.
beavercountyradio.com
Air-Fryer Causes Chippewa Twp. Fire Friday Night
(Chippewa Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Chippewa Township Firefighters had to put out flames inside a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood on Friday night after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. When the owner of the house returned around 8:30 PM they noticed the house was...
beavercountyradio.com
Karen Maloney and Dr. Frank Costa Guests are this weeks “Heroes”
In this weeks episode of Highmark Heroes, Jim Roddey speaks to Karen Maloney, Vice President of Network Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Allegheny Health Network, and Dr. Frank Costa, the Medical Director of Monroeville Surgery Center. Later in the show Roddey is joined by Eric Zahren, the President of the Andrew Carnegie Hero Fund.
beavercountyradio.com
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 6, 2023
We can expect snow and rain showers today along with cloudy skies. We’ll have a high of 38 with a 50% chance of precipition. There will be a slight chance of snow showers tonight with calm wind a low of 30 degrees.
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game, Blackhawk @ Beaver 1/6/23
99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and Beavercountyradio.com Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey had the call from Beaver as the Bobcats battled the Cougars. You can see all of the past CCBC Players of the Game for High School Sports by clicking on the CCBC Logo Below:
