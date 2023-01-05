We are officially in the doldrums of the MLB offseason as we wait for more depth pieces and low-ceiling options to sign, along with the one remaining whale, Carlos Correa. The Mets have reportedly considered walking away from negotiations with the Correa camp, which would obviously be good for the Braves, but who knows what that situation holds at this point, after two teams have clearly had significant concerns with his medicals. This could present an opportunity for the Braves to swoop in with a shorter term deal for the star shortstop if they have the money to make it work within their budget, but a veteran stopgap option like Elvis Andrus seems more likely.

