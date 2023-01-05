Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 384: New year, new mailbag
The calendar has flipped to 2023, and that means the upcoming MLB season is rapidly approaching. The Atlanta Braves project to be quite good again next season, and there is plenty to discuss, even in the midst of a relatively quiet time for local baseball. Episode 384 of the Battery...
batterypower.com
Braves sign RHP Yacksel Rios to minor league deal with Spring Training invite, per report
Happy New Year! It’s minor Atlanta Braves transaction time, apparently:. Yacksel Rios may not be an unfamiliar name to Braves fans, as the 29-year-old right-hander has made nine career appearances against the Braves. But, this is pretty much just a minor league depth deal: Rios has a career -0.5 fWAR in 96 2⁄3 innings, has never had a season with positive fWAR, and spent last season getting shelled in Triple-A before the White Sox released him from their organization in mid-August.
batterypower.com
Hot stove open thread, 1/7/2023
Well, there’s not much beyond Yacksel Rios on the Atlanta Braves front for the last 24-hour period. Fun activity: go to his Savant page, pick “select random video,” and tell me how long you do this until you find a video where he A) hits his spot and B) doesn’t allow a ball in play on hitting his spot. It took me so long I gave up.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Atlanta’s approach to player acquisition, more
While I can only speak for myself, I feel confident in suggesting that may Braves fans are also baseball fans in general. As a result, during parts of the offseason and around the trade deadline, it is likely that much of Braves country and other fanbases make sure to turn the notifications icon on for Ken Rosenthal, Jeff Passan, and others.
batterypower.com
Can Ozzie Albies bounce back in 2023?
Last season, the Atlanta Braves spent most of the year without their fan-favorite, highly-productive second baseman, Ozzie Albies. Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom stepped up in a big way, but still, missing a player of Albies’ caliber is no easy blow to overcome. But, even before he got injured...
batterypower.com
Braves News: late offseason doldrums, minor trades, more
We are officially in the doldrums of the MLB offseason as we wait for more depth pieces and low-ceiling options to sign, along with the one remaining whale, Carlos Correa. The Mets have reportedly considered walking away from negotiations with the Correa camp, which would obviously be good for the Braves, but who knows what that situation holds at this point, after two teams have clearly had significant concerns with his medicals. This could present an opportunity for the Braves to swoop in with a shorter term deal for the star shortstop if they have the money to make it work within their budget, but a veteran stopgap option like Elvis Andrus seems more likely.
Comments / 0