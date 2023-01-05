ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson receiving Presidential Citizens Medal

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mo9n_0k4ZTdPx00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden.

She received the medal thanks to her work during the 2020 election cycle.

The medal is the United State’s second-highest civilian award and will be presented to Benson on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from the President of the United States for my work to ensure democracy prevails in Michigan and throughout the nation,” said Benson in a statement released on Thursday. “As the heroes who stood guard over the nation’s electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, can attest, defending every voice and every vote requires courage and commitment to country, our Constitution, and the will of the American voters.”

Benson was awarded the medal alongside other election workers and Capitol police that helped confirm and protect the results of the 2020 election.

The ceremony was at the White House on Friday at 2 p.m. and you can watch it at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

Velveeta Jones
3d ago

These awards are absolutely meaningless if you continue to give them to people who don't deserve them... like giving the Nobel prize to Obama or giving the Mark Twain prize to David Letterman or Whoopi Goldberg.

Reply
7
Related
WLNS

Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: Governor’s inauguration, Democratic majority

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look back at the governor’s inauguration and a look ahead at the next four years and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about what it will take to hold the newly found Democratic majority together in the legislature. “More than ever this is about communication and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

AG Nessel pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general said Friday there’s “clear evidence” to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state’s presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has been taken. A year later, she said […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gun rights groups strategize in preparation of Democrats’ legislative agenda

Gun rights activists are gearing up for a potential battle with Michigan’s new Democrat-led government over the state’s gun laws and regulations. The switch from Republican governance and recent calls for gun control by Democrats has gun rights groups readily on the defensive, with several already having convened to talk strategy for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan Democrats’ school safety agenda after Oxford includes gun control

A school safety task force formed in response to the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting didn’t include any gun control measures in its final recommendations to the Legislature. But that doesn’t mean they’re off the table.After sweeping Michigan’s statewide races again and capturing a majority in the state House and Senate, Democrats have control over the legislative agenda that they haven’t had since the 1980s. One of their top priorities...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy