Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson receiving Presidential Citizens Medal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden.

She received the medal thanks to her work during the 2020 election cycle.

The medal is the United State’s second-highest civilian award and will be presented to Benson on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from the President of the United States for my work to ensure democracy prevails in Michigan and throughout the nation,” said Benson in a statement released on Thursday. “As the heroes who stood guard over the nation’s electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, can attest, defending every voice and every vote requires courage and commitment to country, our Constitution, and the will of the American voters.”

Benson was awarded the medal alongside other election workers and Capitol police that helped confirm and protect the results of the 2020 election.

The ceremony was at the White House on Friday at 2 p.m. and you can watch it at the top of this page.

