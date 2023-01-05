ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Standing Rock working with USDA to help livestock operators this winter

By Joe Rinaldi
 3 days ago

STANDING ROCK, N.D. and S.D. ( KXNET ) — Standing Rock livestock operators in both North Dakota and South Dakota have been impacted severely by several winter storms and blizzards over the past two months.

To help, there will be a Zoom Meeting for operators to join next week to get relief information.

The USDA and Tribal Nations, including Standing Rock, are working together to show tribal members what the Livestock Disaster Assistance Programs from the USDA has to offer.

The Zoom Metting will be on Thursday, January 5 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. and next Thursday, January 12 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. All you have to do is register .

To apply for FSA programs and for more information, please contact your local USDA service center and/or visit online at Winter Storm Preparation and Recovery Resources | Farmers.gov.

For questions about these meetings, contact FSA Tribal Liaison Jennifer Perez at jennifer.perez@usda.gov and/or 202-515-6864.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact FSA Tribal Liaison Jennifer Perez at 202-515-6864, or dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunication relay services.

