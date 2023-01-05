Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Allie hits 1,000-point mark as Cabell Midland defeats BU, 66-36
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Cabell Midland’s 66-36 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena. Jayda Allie – 22 points (reaches 1,000-point mark) Jazmyn Wheeler – 13 points. Josie Graves – 10 points. Buckhannon-Upshur (6-3): Alyssa Abel – 12 points.
Metro News
Handlogten stands tall in Herd’s 81-66 victory against Coastal Carolina
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis had a question for Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni a few minutes after Saturday afternoon’s Sun Belt Conference game ended. “Where’d you get No. 5?,” Ellis asked in the back of the Cam Henderson Center. Ellis was referring...
Metro News
Wheeling Park pulls away from Huntington late to earn 66-50 win
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wheeling Park’s girls basketball team faced a stern test Friday against two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington in the New River CTC Invitational. Yet when the Patriots needed to rise to the occasion, they did just that. Despite a valiant effort from the Highlanders,...
Metro News
Second-quarter surge propels Philip Barbour over Lincoln County in Wildcat Classic
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Philip Barbour’s 60-18 win over Lincoln County in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
Metro News
Collaboration looks to bring enhanced care to W.Va. coalfields
LOGAN, W.Va. — Three southern West Virginia healthcare providers have announced a collaboration aimed at providing improved healthcare to the southern coalfields of West Virginia. Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center on Friday announced a memorandum of understanding among the three entities to look at...
Metro News
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
Metro News
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
Metro News
Charleston man sent to prison for two shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her three year old daughter is headed to prison. A Kanawha County Judge Friday sentenced Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, to 40 years in prison for second degree murder. Another five years were added to the sentence for Clark being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.
Metro News
Order restored at state juvenile facility after brief room takeover
JULIAN, W.Va. — Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says four juvenile boys housed at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian face additional charges after a takeover of one of the rooms at the center Saturday evening. Barker said the four 17-year-olds attempted turned the furniture into weapons...
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
Metro News
Kanawha police say no charges will be filed in collision involving bicycle, SUV
QUINCY, W.Va. — A woman who was riding a bicycle in eastern Kanawha County when she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning has died. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes, died Thursday at CAMC. The sheriff’s department also announced Friday...
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0