Oklahoma City, OK

Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Finally Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name

For months, country music’s Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have been preparing to welcome their very first child. So far, the country couple has been tight-lipped about the unborn baby girl’s name since announcing their pregnancy last year. Now though, the wait is over. Pardi and his bride have finally revealed the sweet name of their soon-to-be-born child.
Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde

Chief’s got something cooking up. This afternoon, Eric Church blacked out his profile picture on all of his social media accounts. And he shared a cryptic video featuring radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.” pic.twitter.com/EmaIotVHGv — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 8, 2023 The video ended with the radio dial showing […] The post Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
