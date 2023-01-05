Read full article on original website
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Half of Sacramento loses power as 70 mph winds batter California
SMUD is reporting 320,260 out of its 650,000 customers are being affected by outages Sunday morning.
California braces for more wind and rain in barrage of deadly storms
Californians were hit again overnight by strong winds and heavy rains, the latest of potent storms that killed two people and left thousands without power in the Sacramento area. Flood warnings and evacuation orders were in place in several areas across the state late Sunday, and utility officials said they...
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Carmel River at Robles Del Rio affecting Monterey County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive. cars through flooded areas. Turn around,...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for rain in the morning followed by an afternoon lull, before rain picks up again in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. There is a flood warning and a high wind advisory throughout the Bay Area and a fog advisory for Marin, Sonoma and Napa Counties.
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
Police Advise Residents Near Canal To Prepare For Flooding
SAN PABLO (BCN) The San Pablo Police Department issued an advisory Monday morning for residents in the area of 11th St. between Palmer Avenue and Rivers Street to be prepare for flooding from the neighborhood canal by blocking off their property lines and homes with sandbags or other flood prevention.
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Yolo,. southeastern Sutter, north central Sacramento, northeastern Solano. and southwestern Placer Counties through 715 AM PST... At 634 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Davis, moving east...
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods
The city's antiquated sewers won't be saved by civic duty and Adopt-a-Drain - only major investments.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
San Jose Spotlight: Blind And Homeless: 93-Year-Old Sunnyvale Man Faces Uncertainty
A transistor radio, a portable analog device with an antenna, is Mir Sayed's connection to the world. The 93-year-old lives in a motel room in Sunnyvale and spends his days listening to his radio. He's visually impaired, suffering from glaucoma and cataracts, and is hearing-impaired. Sayed's housing situation is unstable and part of the longstanding issue of unhoused seniors in Silicon Valley, advocates said.
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
