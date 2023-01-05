Marlboro County Schools investigates alleged sale, consumption of ‘adult beverages’ on district property

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District said it is investigating the alleged sale and consumption of “adult beverages” on district property during “an event sponsored by another entity.”

Superintendent Donald Andrews sent out the following statement:

“To our students, parents, and staff: an allegation was reported to District administration concerning the sale and consumption of adult beverages on District property during an event sponsored by another entity. The District takes the report and allegations seriously and is investigating the same. Thank you for your assistance and patience.”

The district did not provide any details about what the event was or the name of “another entity.”

News13 has reached out to several different agencies for more details.

The district said it is focused on ensuring the safety and success of its students.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.