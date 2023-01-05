Op/Ed: Government price fixing won't lower health care costs in Indiana. Here's what will.

When Hoosiers require world-class health care services, they know they can find them at Indiana hospitals. During the last several years, our hospitals have provided accessible care, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week in the face of incredible challenges and adversity.

But a hospital is not just an inanimate building, a vessel where we take our ailments when we are in need. It is a miracle-working team of not only doctors and nurses, but also pharmacists, technicians, environmental services workers, valets, porters and more who work together every day to provide Hoosiers with the quality health care they deserve.

Together, our hospitals employ nearly 300,000 of our neighbors who provide care to more than 5 million Hoosiers annually at 174 hospitals in both urban and rural communities. We know them, and we owe them our gratitude and respect.

That’s why it is surprising that when addressing the issue of hospital pricing, we have seen misguided proposals that will harm our neighbors and more importantly, patients’ access to care without addressing the challenges that drive health care pricing.

Let’s start at the beginning. It is true that health care costs in Indiana are higher than in other states — but why?

The unfortunate truth is that Indiana faces several challenges that generate negative health care outcomes as well as higher costs. Chief among them is a lack of public health investment: Indiana currently ranks 47 out of 50 states in public health funding, according to State Health Compare.

This funding gap is worsened by the state’s aging population and the higher prevalence of chronic illness. These factors and others drive up the utilization of health care services while the cost of providing care continues to increase.

Meanwhile, government-backed plans like Medicare reimburse hospitals at a rate below the cost of patient care, meaning providers can only keep their doors open and continue delivering life-saving care by making up for these losses in commercial rates.

We know what is causing out-of-control health care costs in Indiana and hospitals are already taking action. IU Health, the state’s largest and only academic health system has already invested hundreds of millions into community public health initiatives and has proactively committed to reduce costs to be in line with the national average by 2025, using tried and true methods that will not jeopardize patient care or access.

These changes — when combined with actions taken by other health care stakeholders will save Hoosier families and businesses billions in health care costs — without jeopardizing access or quality of care.

We know what works to reduce inflated health care, but more importantly, we know what doesn’t: government price fixing.

Government price fixing is a short-sighted solution to the wrong problem. Artificially lowering prices will do nothing to curb health care costs and instead will severely reduce the quality of care Hoosiers currently enjoy while reducing their choices and access. It will give hospitals no choice but to shutter facilities, creating devastating health care and job impacts most often in rural communities.

To tackle this problem at its core, the health care system must move away from the fee-for-service model and reorganize around value. Known as value-based care, this model can transform our health care system by focusing on wellness, prevention and disease management.

It proactively targets issues at the source before they sink health care workers, providers and systems. At the same time, this model encourages providers to keep patients from falling ill, intervene when necessary and offer alternative care venues that are more convenient and less expensive than hospitals. Hospitals are leading the charge on these changes today.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for affordable healthcare, providers, insurers, regulators and lawmakers must work in unison to deliver a new health care model that delivers lower prices without sacrificing the high-quality levels of care and patient access that Hoosiers deserve.

Dan Evans is the former president and CEO of IU Health.