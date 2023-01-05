‘Frozen Shock’: Surviving roommate saw killer in the home the morning of the Moscow murders

MOSCOW, Idaho – Describing a feeling of being in a “frozen shock phase”, one of the roommates on King Road reported seeing a figure clad in black in their home the morning four people were murdered.

The detail is one of many now made public with the release of an affidavit filed in Latah County Court.

The roommate, identified in court documents with initials, saw the man walk past her and out the sliding glass door. She then locked herself in her room.

The court document details how police were led from that crime scene to the man now charged with the crimes.

Bryan Kohberger makes his first court appearance in Latah County Thursday morning.

The document also reveals that a knife sheath was left behind at the crime scene.

“The Idaho State lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the bottom snap of the knife sheath,” the document says.

The affidavit also narrows down the timeline of the murders, based on what the victims were doing in the early morning hours of November 13th.

The surviving roommates said everyone in the house was home by 2:00 am and asleep or in their rooms by 4:00 am, except for Xana Kernodle.

Kernodle received a DoorDash order at 4:00 am and forensic records show she was using TikTok at approximately 4:12 am.

One of the survivors reports hearing what she thought was Kaylee Goncalves saying something like “there’s someone here.” But phone records show that may have been Kernodle on TikTok.

The roommate looked out and didn’t see anyone, but then opened her door a second time, “when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room.”

The roommate then said “she heard a male voice saying something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you.'”

Documents say at 4:17 am, a security camera on a neighbor’s home “picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog can also be heard barking numerous times starting at 4:17 am.”

Police say the security camera is less than fifty feet from the wall of Kernodle’s bedroom.

The roommate opened the door a third time and that’s when she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.”

She told police she didn’t know the man, but that he was athletically built with bushy eyebrows.

“The male walked past [her] as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase’,” according to the documents.

He walked out the towards the back sliding glass door and she locked herself in her room.

