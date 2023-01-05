ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

‘Frozen Shock’: Surviving roommate saw killer in the home the morning of the Moscow murders

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TktCp_0k4ZS85K00

MOSCOW, Idaho – Describing a feeling of being in a “frozen shock phase”, one of the roommates on King Road reported seeing a figure clad in black in their home the morning four people were murdered.

The detail is one of many now made public with the release of an affidavit filed in Latah County Court.

The roommate, identified in court documents with initials, saw the man walk past her and out the sliding glass door. She then locked herself in her room.

The court document details how police were led from that crime scene to the man now charged with the crimes.

Bryan Kohberger makes his first court appearance in Latah County Thursday morning.

The document also reveals that a knife sheath was left behind at the crime scene.

“The Idaho State lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the bottom snap of the knife sheath,” the document says.

The affidavit also narrows down the timeline of the murders, based on what the victims were doing in the early morning hours of November 13th.

The surviving roommates said everyone in the house was home by 2:00 am and asleep or in their rooms by 4:00 am, except for Xana Kernodle.

Kernodle received a DoorDash order at 4:00 am and forensic records show she was using TikTok at approximately 4:12 am.

One of the survivors reports hearing what she thought was Kaylee Goncalves saying something like “there’s someone here.” But phone records show that may have been Kernodle on TikTok.

The roommate looked out and didn’t see anyone, but then opened her door a second time, “when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room.”

The roommate then said “she heard a male voice saying something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you.'”

Documents say at 4:17 am, a security camera on a neighbor’s home “picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog can also be heard barking numerous times starting at 4:17 am.”

Police say the security camera is less than fifty feet from the wall of Kernodle’s bedroom.

The roommate opened the door a third time and that’s when she saw “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.”

She told police she didn’t know the man, but that he was athletically built with bushy eyebrows.

“The male walked past [her] as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase’,” according to the documents.

He walked out the towards the back sliding glass door and she locked herself in her room.

This story is developing and more details will be added shortly.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews put out structure fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
KING 5

What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s been a heartache in the entire community’: Students prepare for campus return as Moscow murders investigation continues

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were murdered near camps, spring classes at U of I are starting this Wednesday. Some students are already getting settled back into their dorms and apartments this weekend. Students coming back this semester can expect brand new and returning security measures on campus. While the news of Bryan...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy