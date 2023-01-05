ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Player grades: Bulls end Nets 12-game winning streak on Wednesday

 5 days ago
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls played spoilers on Wednesday as they knocked off the Brooklyn Nets, 121-112, to end their 12-game winning streak.

Chicago blitzed Brooklyn out of the gate, scoring 40 points in the first quarter and taking a 10-point lead into the second and never looked back as they led the rest of the way, despite a 44-point performance from Kevin Durant.

DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams both led the Bulls with 22 points, including a season-high for Williams.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Check out the player grades from Chicago’s impressive victory below.

List

DeMar DeRozan: B

DeRozan led the way for the Bulls with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting along with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block as a game-high +13. Deebo scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help clinch the upset victory.

Nikola Vucevic: A-

Nikola Vucevic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Vooch scored 17 first-half points to help give Chicago the edge going into halftime, including two blocks in the second half.

Patrick Williams: A+

This is the Patrick Williams that everyone has been waiting on. Williams was aggressive and efficient in Wednesday’s win, finishing with a season-high 2 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, 3-of-4 from downtown, and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

