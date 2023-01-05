‘It felt unreal’: Seton basketball’s win over Greensburg highlights its Wettig Tournament

RICHMOND, Ind. — After three quarters, Seton only trailed Greensburg by one point.

Yes, the same Greensburg that beat the Cardinals by 31 in the same matchup almost a year ago to the date. Yes, the same Greensburg that won the 2021 Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament with returning MVP Ki Dyer. Yes, the same Greensburg that was ranked No. 8 in Indiana Class 3A going into the 2022 tournament.

Yeah, those guys, and Seton had stayed with them for three quarters.

“The mentality was to stick with them,” junior Braiden Hogg said. “Coming into the game, we were the underdogs, and we knew that. We were sitting on house money. Going into it, we just wanted to stay in it. If we stay in it the whole game, they’re going to get nervous.”

Once the fourth quarter started, it was like a switch had been flipped, and it was finally in Seton’s favor.

Junior Mason Harvey nailed a 3-pointer out of the gate to give the Cardinals the lead. After forcing a turnover, Harvey launched a perfect pass down the court to sophomore La’Monte Owens, who laid it in for two more.

A couple minutes later, Hogg was making another shot and looking up at the scoreboard to see his team leading 50-40 with five minutes left in the game.

“It felt unreal,” he said afterwards.

The Pirates missed, and they missed again, and then Harvey hit another 3-pointer and then Greensburg missed once more.

You didn’t even need to be in the room to know what was happening on the Tiernan Center court. Just walking the halls and listening to the crowd would have told you the Cardinals were about to pull off the upset. Fans of a ranked 3A school don’t make that kind of noise when playing a little ol’ 1A school like Seton.

Greensburg finally made its first shot of the quarter four minutes in, but it didn’t matter at that point. Seton went on to take down the Pirates 63-49 in the Wettig opener Dec. 27, all but guaranteeing there wouldn’t be a repeat champion in 2022.

As the clock ticked under a minute, head coach Josh Jurgens went down the line and slapped — like, really slapped — hands with every player on the bench while repeatedly telling them “Good job, so proud of you” in a determined, almost mean tone, which lets you know just how much this game meant to them.

“I’ve never been more proud of a group since we won our last sectional (2020-21),” Jurgens said. “This team hasn’t had the big win yet. They haven’t beat anybody they’re not supposed to beat, and today was a chance. I know we have the talent in that locker room. I know I have the pieces … When we get everybody buying in and playing their role, we’re really good. I wanted a win like this to show these kids this is how good you are.”

Hogg and Harvey, freshmen at the time, were the only two current Cardinals on varsity for that sectional run two seasons ago. They’ve been searching for their own signature victory ever since that sectional championship, and you could see the Greensburg win meant the most to those two.

The duo checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter; the game was all but over by then. They high-fived and chest-bumped on the sideline with huge smiles on their faces. As Harvey sat down, Hogg stood in front of him and brought his head down to touch Harvey’s. It was a special moment for the two stars.

“That’s my brother,” Hogg said of Harvey. “We’ve been through so much together the past three years. That win is big to us, especially after everything we went through, just trying every day.”

Harvey wasn’t as emotional about it, but what he had to say didn’t diminish just how “big” that game was.

“It’s just a big win for us,” he said. “All year, we battled through every game. That’s a quality win against the defending champs of this tournament. We had nothing to lose.”

Seton went on to beat Monroe Central 47-34 later that day to earn a spot in the tournament’s gold bracket and keep its Wettig title hopes alive. Jurgens said he didn’t expect to win both games the first day and that “anything we do past this point is icing on the cake.”

Late in that Monroe Central game, Hogg and junior starter Andrew Warner came out of the game with leg injuries. They expected to be good to go for their semifinal game against Richmond the next day — a matchup everyone in the community had been waiting to see — but the injuries wound up severe enough to keep them out of their “biggest game” of the year.

Without those two starters, the Cardinals fell 70-28 to Richmond and then 54-41 to Lawrenceburg in the consolation game. Harvey even rolled his ankle during the Lawrenceburg game.

The team was mentally and physically drained by that point in the tournament. The Cardinals went from being on cloud nine after their win over Greensburg to sitting three of their starters, including both of their star players, with injuries. It happens, Jurgens admitted, but you could tell it took a toll on Hogg and Harvey, especially with it happening during the Wettig.

“It’s their team now. Everybody knows that,” Jurgens said. “Elijah (Falcone) and Jack (Martin), our two seniors, know that it’s Mason and Braiden’s team, and they take ownership of that. When they take those losses, they take them harder than anybody else, and when they get a win, they celebrate harder than anybody else.”

Two positives came out of the Cardinals’ second day of the tournament. First, Harvey earned a spot on the All-Wettig Team, averaging 11.8 points in their four games. He said it was honor, especially after getting upset for not earning it the year before.

Second, Seton went 2-2 overall. Jurgens said that’s always his goal for the Wettig, and his team picked up two wins on day one. While they lost both games on day two, it was an opportunity to play and learn from bigger, more talented teams.

“We earned the right to play in the gold bracket, and when you play in the gold bracket, you’re going to play good teams,” Jurgens said. “We don’t have to beat Lawrenceburg, Richmond or Greensburg to win a sectional … It was just a good time for everybody to get better. As long as we learn from the losses, it’s not a total loss. To come out of this thing 2-2, I was proud of my guys.”

As he should be.

No, the Cardinals don’t have to beat Greensburg to win a sectional, but they did, so who knows what’s on Seton’s horizon come March?

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.