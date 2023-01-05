ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpvdW_0k4ZRuxo00

The world's largest tech show, better known as CES, is certainly no stranger to the best televisions . Indeed, new TVs have long been the preserve of this show, with the biggest brands battling it out to show off their latest and greatest panels. And at CES 2023 , LG has really pulled out all the stops.

Of all the things I've seen at the show so far, it's this transparent OLED that really made me stop and pay attention. It's a proof of concept for now, a product that will arrive to market at an unknown later date, but however long we've got to wait I think the LG OLED T (that's 'T' for 'transparent') is a standout bit of innovation.

It's the point of difference, its true transparent nature, that makes the OLED T stand apart from its OLED TV cousins. And LG is no stranger to those: it heads up the best OLED TVs list on T3 anyway, plus has announced the next-level LG G3 OLED for ultra-brightness, while the LG C3 OLED brings a mild refresh to yesteryear's C2 OLED champion.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG5av_0k4ZRuxo00

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fbUV_0k4ZRuxo00

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SopST_0k4ZRuxo00

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fgHT_0k4ZRuxo00

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANiHa_0k4ZRuxo00

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But I'm deviating from the most exciting bit of tech out of the lot: the OLED T, which you can see a series of my pictures of in the gallery above. Must say, I think the surrounding decor really helps sell it, too, from the wallpaper to the lights. Top on-stand work there, LG.

Why might you want a TV that effectively 'dissolves' into the background? It's a rhetorical question, really, for those who don't want a TV to dominate their space. Various specialist installs would surely benefit from such opportunity too.

It seems LG's method of reduction at CES 2023 is its biggest take-away: in addition to the OLED T, the Korean company also introduced the M3 OLED, a 97-inch OLED TV that removes all cables (bar for power) and can receive 4K/120Hz transmissions without the need for connecting wires. That's some mad genius stuff right there, and perhaps a vision of the future we're heading towards when it comes to telly tech...

Comments / 10

FU BAR
3d ago

Great now I have to dress up the wires behide the TV and OMG those f'n dust bunnies!

Reply
4
Related
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
shefinds

The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Maya Devi

What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy