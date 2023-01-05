Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Couple and newborn baby missing after M61 breakdown - police
Police are searching for a couple who have gone missing with their newborn baby after their car broke down on a motorway. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left the car near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday night and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
The Suffolk manor house where 60 people live together
A group of 60 people who live together in a large house say they are thriving during the cost-of-living crisis. The Old Hall community share a former friary in East Bergholt, Suffolk, where they live off 65 acres (26 hectares) of land. They are working towards self-sufficiency in energy and...
BBC
Kiveton Park: Villagers demand answers over four-month fire
An industrial waste fire in Kiveton Park, near Sheffield, has sent smoke into the air for nearly four months. As the battle to extinguish the blaze looks to be drawing to a close, BBC News spoke to some of those affected. The day of Queen Elizabeth II's death, 8 September...
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
Comments / 0