ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 8, 2023

Joyce Smith sold property at 990 Glen Mitchell Road to James and Katrin Benson for $345,000. Mark Messner sold property at 102 Berdine Drive to Edward and Cami Spiker for $315,000. Kristin Morrell sold property at 111 Woodcrest Drive to Catherine Alexander for $325,000. Bell Acres. Joseph Luther sold property...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100

FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
FARMINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure

A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project

PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy