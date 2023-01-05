Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 8, 2023
Joyce Smith sold property at 990 Glen Mitchell Road to James and Katrin Benson for $345,000. Mark Messner sold property at 102 Berdine Drive to Edward and Cami Spiker for $315,000. Kristin Morrell sold property at 111 Woodcrest Drive to Catherine Alexander for $325,000. Bell Acres. Joseph Luther sold property...
Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire
Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
Work begins to raze shuttered Greensburg video store, clears way for downtown GetGo
Development of a GetGo gas station and convenience store in downtown Greensburg is moving forward as work has begun to demolish a vacant building at 531 S. Main St. A subcontractor was on hand this week working to remove floor tiles and abate asbestos at the shuttered Family Video store.
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
wtae.com
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100
FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The monthly Family Fun Night is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithton Public Library, 615 Center St. The free event will feature stories, games, crafts and more all-ages activities with a moon theme. Visitors will have a chance to steer a BeeBot moon rover around rocks and craters, make a marshmallow rocket and pick a prize from a treasure chest.
Feedback form for Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project now accessible online
PennDOT is seeking the public’s input on the Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project that will replace worn and damaged expansion dams on two Hempfield bridges along Route 30. The project, which is slated to begin in September, aims to extend the life of the structures. One bridge, near Hempfield’s...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
CBS News
Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert announces bid for 2nd term
Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert is running for a second term. Albert launched his campaign with an announcement Saturday afternoon to a gathering of about 200 supporters and local officials at Greensburg’s Pizza Siena restaurant. Albert, 73, of New Alexandria, said he’s overcome hurdles that remained from the previous...
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
New details released for fatal crash in Mercer Co.
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Funeral arrangements set for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Funeral arrangements have been set for late Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed Monday in the line of duty. The arrangements were confirmed by Ross Walker III, owner of Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and...
wccsradio.com
TWO MEN SENTENCED YESTERDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
An Indiana man was sentenced yesterday in two theft cases. 25-year-old Matthew Oberhaus of Indiana was ordered to serve a total of one year of probation and to pay fines and court costs for incidents from August of last year. In one of these thefts, Oberhaus tried to pocket a bottle of vodka from the state liquor store in the Downtown Blairsville area. He was ordered to serve one year of probation in each case, but Judge Gina Force ordered the sentences run concurrently.
