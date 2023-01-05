Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Nay
2d ago
I know they wanted to build a case, but for over 2 years they actively and known to law enforcement distributed drugs. How many people died to build a case?
4
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
bigislandgazette.com
Two Men Arrested & Charged in Major Drug Bust
Members of the Area II Vice Section recovered a large quantity of illegal drugs with a street value of more than $50,000 after arresting two men in Kona on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The two men, 38-year-old Pueo Francois, of Kona, and 61-year-old Abdur Ali-Woods, of Sacramento, California, were subsequently charged with 11 drug-related offenses, on Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023.
Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Letters: Animal abuse, rights violations, housing & eviction policy and hatin’ on Sacramento
Re: “Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter” by Scott Thomas Anderson (Crime beat, Dec. 29) Behind this story is the real tragedy that plays out everyday, everywhere: That there are way too many unplanned dog and cats born. All of that is because of poor ownership and lack of spay or neutering. There simply should not be so many unwanted animals. Pet owners need to recognize that a pet adoption is every bit as much a commitment as any other adoption. Anyone who thinks a dog is denied his “manhood” by neutering is hiding their own deficiencies.
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman pistol-whipped, truck stolen at Oakland gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a woman who was pumping gas into her car in East Oakland was attacked and her pickup truck was stolen. She was at a gas station on Edes Avenue near 98th Avenue, near the Brookfield branch of the Oakland public library, on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., when a man hit her in the back of the head with a gun, then took stole off in her Ford150 truck, the East Bay Times reported.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
Mother of Sacramento's DJ Gio says her slain son's storage unit was burglarized
SACRAMENTO — The mother of a slain Sacramento-area DJ is now dealing with the loss of her son's legacy.Anita Razo is the mother of DJ Gio, who was shot and killed in Natomas last April. Razo said somebody burglarized a storage unit containing many of her son's possessions.She said not only was her family victimized but so was the entire local DJ community because the items were going to be used to raise money for the DJ Gio Foundation. "Most importantly, they stole from the children who were going to benefit from the funds, learning to DJ, learning to explore their musical abilities. And now all of that is gone," Razo said.The stolen items were all the family had left of Gio, including his DJ equipment, designer clothes, shoes and luggage.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
How to get a REAL ID in Sacramento
Have you gotten your REAL ID before the May 7, 2025 deadline? Here’s how to apply in California.
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
