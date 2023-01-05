ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VA

WJLA

$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
HERNDON, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County

Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million

Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

