Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
Richmond man wins $336,589 jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Shelman bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Stop & Go at 1600 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Dec. 14, choosing numbers taken from his grandchildren's birth dates.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
WJLA
$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Maryland, $10K winning ticket sold in Virgina
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — While no one won the estimated $940 million jackpot, a few people in our area hit some big-time numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway. This was one of five $1 million winning tickets sold across the nation. Two of the tickets were sold in New York, one in New Jersey, and one in Florida.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Maryland Liquor Store
For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to cl…
WJLA
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of Beltway for hours, causing gridlock in DMV
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer fire on the Interstate 495 Beltway in Fairfax County caused a significant traffic backup Sunday afternoon. The hours-long traffic backup stretched for miles into Maryland on the Beltway and on I-270 and affected roads across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Around 1 p.m.,...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year. There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan....
WTOP
Carfax: Odometer fraud on used cars is on the rise for the DC area
Thinking about buying a used car this year? With odometer fraud and other scams up around the DMV, you’ll need to find different ways to verify mileage on the vehicle you want to purchase. “A lot of people think that with digital odometers, that odometer can’t be manipulated. And...
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
dcnewsnow.com
Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County
Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Beltway closed in Fairfax due to tractor-trailer fire
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 43.5, just after the Georgetown Pike exit. All southbound lanes are currently closed and there are significant backups in both directions.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:
Bay Net
Hollywood Woman Credits Late Brother With $50,000 Scratch-Off Win At Giant
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
Comments / 0