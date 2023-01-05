Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.
WAVY News 10
Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what?
The bitter battle to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House Speaker is finally over, and the groundwork has been laid for the 118th Congress. But the multiday, historically long process laid bare the divisions and potential issues McCarthy and House Republicans face as they seek to pass legislation, launch investigations and get reelected in two years.
Italy's Ukraine arms supply decision delayed until February - paper
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy will not take a decision on the supply of new arms to Ukraine until February due to political tensions, cost considerations and military shortages, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Monday.
Officials say a grounded ship has been refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
Officials said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic was restored, avoiding a scene from 2021 that blocked traffic for six days.
WAVY News 10
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. The Russian Defense...
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress
More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
WAVY News 10
Biden to visit El Paso County migrant services facility, Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – President Biden planned to visit a county migrant assistance center and assess customs operations at the Bridge of the Americas during his visit to El Paso on Sunday, according to the White House. Air Force One was scheduled to land at El Paso...
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other ministers are...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS) said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.
China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers
Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" COVID vaccines, after Beijing rebuffed offers of mRNA shots from the U.S. and Europe. Over two years since the first mRNA vaccines were approved in the U.S., China may be inching closer to having its own mRNA shot. Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino...
