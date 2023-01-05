ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Municipal Court gives update on warrant forgiveness

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98. The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Would-be burglar shot by homeowner

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A would-be burglar is in jail after being shot by a Bosque County homeowner. Bosque County Deputies responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot the intruder. When...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Crime up in Killeen

Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
KILLEEN, TX
KTRE

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
WACO, TX
KLTV

Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
TYLER, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS

BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
HILL COUNTY, TX

