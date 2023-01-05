Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
fox44news.com
Killeen Municipal Court gives update on warrant forgiveness
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98. The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding...
fox44news.com
Would-be burglar shot by homeowner
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A would-be burglar is in jail after being shot by a Bosque County homeowner. Bosque County Deputies responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot the intruder. When...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
News Channel 25
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
fox44news.com
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
News Channel 25
Crime up in Killeen
Crime is getting worse in Killeen — and the numbers show it. The city is seeing violent crime increase and an even greater rise in property crimes. Homicides in Killeen increased by nearly 30 percent. Those numbers are even bigger for business break-ins across the city. Community groups like...
KTRE
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
fox44news.com
32-year sentence assessed in murder of a Temple woman
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman. Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
KLTV
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
KWTX
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
News Channel 25
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
fox44news.com
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
Comments / 7