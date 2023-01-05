Read full article on original website
Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for January 8th
Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. MLS 202200625 $499,500 10+ ACRES WITH 2900 SQ. FT. HOME!!. Ideal location for Nature lovers on 10+ acres in the trees above town and off pavement. Enjoy hiking, horseback riding, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling and serenity with the picturesque views of the Sierra Mountains and foothills of Susanville while being only 10 minutes from town, Lassen Community College, Banner Hospital and Meadowview Elementary School.
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday! Welcome to the 2023rd year of the Common Era and the twenty-third year of the third millennium! It’s a wet, stormy beginning to the year and a lot of people around here are doing their best to hide inside this week. Even with school back in session,...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat
Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for January 8th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
