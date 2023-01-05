ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Rankine obituary

By Caroline Sullivan
In pop, nothing succeeds like excess, and few songs were more excessive than Party Fears Two , the untethered first hit by the Associates. The guitarist and keyboardist Alan Rankine , who has died aged 64, wrote it with the singer Billy Mackenzie on a hungover Sunday in 1977, but felt that its intricate piano curlicues and Mackenzie’s ravenous operatic delivery made it unreleasable in the era of punk and disco. Deciding the time was right in 1982, they appeared on Top of the Pops that February, and the sight and sound of them – Mackenzie emoting in trenchcoat and beret, the darkly handsome Rankine glowering over a banjo – instantly, albeit briefly, elevated them to the top flight of the UK’s alt-indie scene.

The duo never had another Top 10 single, but their uniqueness – the result of a highly musical craftsman (Rankine played all the instruments on the song) bonding with an “extreme at all times” (their producer Mike Hedges’s words) tour de force – ensured that they would inspire left-field musicians for decades to come. Their two albums, The Affectionate Punch (1980) and Sulk (1982), are canonical – exemplifying an era when flights of fancy from two Scottish outsiders could achieve both commercial and artistic success. Rankine left in September 1982 when Mackenzie balked at spending eight months touring Sulk in the US, and from that point was a quiet free agent. As “one of the fastest, most complete and inventive musicians”, in Hedges’s estimation, doors were open to him. He established a career as a solo artist, a producer for others and a college lecturer.

Born in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, Alan was the son of Jim Rankine, a school inspector, and his wife, a secretary. His first interest was tennis and he was good enough to consider making it a career but for his height – at 5ft 8in, he could never take on the six-footers who came to dominate the game as tennis rackets became lighter and stronger. He could, however, play the guitar, once he had nagged his parents into buying him one for his 11th birthday. After he got the hang of it, he turned to the piano. During his first lesson, the tutor put his hand on Rankine’s leg, and the 17-year-old “clocked him”. He never took another lesson, teaching himself instead. It was so easy to pick up that he assumed anyone could do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3a2r_0k4ZQH1200
Alan Rankine, far right, with the Associates in London, 1980. Photograph: David Corio/Getty Images

By then living in Linlithgow, West Lothian, he imperiously told a local prog-rock band they were terrible; their response was to hire him as guitarist. Rankine renamed them Caspian and found himself playing chicken-in-a-basket lounges and miners’ welfare clubs. Caspian’s singer had a breakdown and Rankine was tasked with finding a new frontman, which he did on a night out at Tiffany’s nightclub in Edinburgh – Mackenzie was on stage. Rankine said: “I’ve got to have that voice. I need to meet that person.” Mackenzie, from Dundee, joined Caspian but couldn’t abide the straight, testosterone-fuelled lineup. He and Rankine began writing songs together and playing as a duo.

Signing to Fiction Records in 1979, with whom they maintained a fractious relationship for a year, they released The Affectionate Punch the following year. Despite music-press acclaim, the Associates were a niche proposition until the career-changing Party Fears Two. Once they had a hit, Rankine was excited about their imminent US tour, but Mackenzie found touring and promotion intolerable. Exasperated, Rankine quit and, after four months of drinking and brooding, he returned to produce the Cocteau Twins, and begin again as a solo artist.

He wasn’t expecting much – “I’m no singer,” he said in 2016 – and the three albums he made in the 1980s (The World Begins to Look Her Age, She Loves Me Not and The Big Picture Sucks) duly failed to sell, despite being praised for his production and instrumentation.

He married Belinda Henderson (nee Pearse), a director of the modish Brussels-based indie label Les Disques de Crépuscule, in the 80s, and became Crépuscule’s unofficial house producer, working with Paul Haig and Anna Domino. Later, he joined Stow College in Glasgow as a music lecturer and helped to found the student-run Electric Honey record label, which worked with the future star acts Biffy Clyro, Belle and Sebastian and Snow Patrol.

In 1993, he and Mackenzie discussed reuniting the Associates. Mackenzie still would not tour (he made enough money flying to New York for one night and “playing to 4,000 gay guys”, for whom he was an icon), but the pair wrote nearly a dozen songs. The putative reunion album never happened. Mackenzie took his own life in 1997, aged 39.

Rankine continued to write and produce music and was planning to write a book. A 40th anniversary Sulk box set was released last year – the latest of many Associates reissues, most of which inspired music-press reflection about the group’s far-ranging influence.

His marriage to Belinda ended in divorce. He is survived by his sons, Callum and Hamish.

• Alan Rankine, musician and producer, born 17 May 1958; died 3 January 2023

