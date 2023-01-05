ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia area sporting goods stores prepare for national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs prepare for the upcoming national football championship game, several local sporting goods stores are preparing for the possibility that the Bulldogs repeat as champions. According to officials, if the Bulldogs win the championship on Monday, eight...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
accesswdun.com

Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy