GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO