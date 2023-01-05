Read full article on original website
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU
The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
Peyton Woodyard Discusses Georgia Commitment
Peyton Woodyard, one of the top players in the 2024 class, has committed to Georgia. We caught up with him at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
Metro Atlanta family divided heading into National Championship game
ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history. The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking...
Alabama football announcer reveals cancer diagnosis
Eli Gold, the well-known and respected play-by-play radio announcer for Alabama football games, has announced he has cancer. Gold missed the entire 2022 college football season as he dealt with a health concern, and now he's going public with the diagnosis. Gold said he is battling a "treatable ...
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
Georgia area sporting goods stores prepare for national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs prepare for the upcoming national football championship game, several local sporting goods stores are preparing for the possibility that the Bulldogs repeat as champions. According to officials, if the Bulldogs win the championship on Monday, eight...
Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
