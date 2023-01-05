ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Congratulations To Cathy Nedd Named President of Real Times Media News Group

By Darralynn Hutson
Owner of Detroit’s own , Michigan Chronicle, Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media , appointed marketing guru and former associate publisher Cathy Nedd to rejoin the company as president, overseeing the organization’s news brands in Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epPEM_0k4ZPlKv00
Real Times Media Harmonie Park Offices

Now headquartered in the vibrant area of Harmonie Park , along with a group of other Black business owners revitalizing the area, The Real Times Media team has been growing by leaps and bounds over the last decade. Real Times Media group has been a staple in Detroit’s Black culture , highlighting the news and businesses that matter the most.

Their voice expands across entertainment, politics, business and health content, and fast-breaking news. Real Times was once the only voice of Black Detroit, the publishers of top Black media outlets that include Detroit’s Michigan Chronicle, Chicago Defender, Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune and the New Pittsburgh Courier. Nedd will also oversee the production of the “Pancakes & Politics” speaker series, “Men and Women of Excellence,” and “40 Under 40.”

“I am honored and excited to return to the Real Times Media family in this role. I love the work RTM does to elevate a positive narrative in the African American community, using its respected platforms to inform, educate, celebrate and memorialize successes in our community. I look forward to working in lockstep with the RTM team to advance the vision for the company, expand our reach, and amplify our voice for an even greater impact.”

President Cathy Nedd

Nedd previously served as chief operating officer and associate publisher of the Michigan Chronicle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZJRh_0k4ZPlKv00
Cathy Nedd Appointed President of Real Times Media

“I have known and worked with Cathy Nedd for more than two decades and I am well familiar with her incredible work ethic and creativity,” Jackson adds. “Most importantly, she is passionate about Black culture and understands RTM’s role in highlighting achievement. With Cathy as president of our News Group, not only are we assuring dynamic growth in the capability and depth of those brands, but it will give me more time to focus on strategy and business development for the overall enterprise.”

Nedd has worked in marketing and communications for more than 20 years. No stranger to “Who’s Who,” she guided the production of the company’s first custom book, “DRIVEN: A Tribute to African American Achievement in the Automotive Industry,” which was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show. She later headed the fifth edition of the “Who’s Who’s” Detroit book. “Who’s Who does an excellent job of recognizing African-American achievement in Detroit and throughout the country,” said Nedd.

