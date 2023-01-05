Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
WOWK
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas
BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS) said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China's rural areas.
WOWK
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
MIAMI (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of...
WOWK
Paris court deals blow to French Caribbean pesticide fight
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued to hold the French government criminally responsible for the banana industry’s extended use of a banned pesticide in Martinique and Guadeloupe, a panel of judges has dismissed their case, ruling that it’s too hard to determine who’s to blame for acts committed so long ago.
COVID killed nearly 1,600 New Yorkers as new variant emerged in December. It may get worse
Health alerts for XBB.1.5 variant come as NY saw COVID reinfection reports rise 65% in one month. Meanwhile, uptake of bivalent boosters remains low with only 14% of NY population up to date on COVID vaccinations. Nearly 1,600 New Yorkers have died due to COVID-19 since Dec. 1 as the...
WOWK
Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war
ROME (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide.
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress
More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
WOWK
Europe’s inflation slows again but cost of living still high
LONDON (AP) — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again. While the cost of living is still painfully high, the slowdown is a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers. The consumer price index for the 19 countries...
WOWK
Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state...
