ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Sonos users just got a brilliant wireless turntable upgrade option

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhpSO_0k4ZPZh500

Sonos user and vinyl lover? Well you're in for a treat. Victrola, the high-end turntable manufacturer, which has been in the business of making record-spinners for over a century, has just announced a wire-free way to play your vinyl records through your Sonos system .

Revealed at CES 2023 , the world's largest technology show, the Victrola Stream Onyx is the second turntable from the brand with this clever wireless transmission technology that ticks the Works with Sonos box.

You needn't plug any cables between the Stream Onyx and your favourite Sonos speakers: simply download the Victrola Stream app for Apple or Android and you can connect the belt-drive turntable wirelessly to your Sonos system. You can adjust the volume level using a control knob on the turntable itself, too, giving a more tactile approach to the design.

"The Victrola Stream Onyx is the next product in our assortment of Works with Sonos high-performance turntables,” says Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “We [Victrola] have maintained all the amazing DNA of the Victrola Stream Carbon , with a few alterations in the materials and finish so that we can deliver this awesome solution to even more Sonos homes around the world."

Read that as you will, but it means the Stream Onyx is a little cheaper than the Stream Carbon, the new deck going on sale from 7 January with a $599 asking price in the USA (there's not currently further information about wider international release date or pricing), the latter model being a pricier $799 offering.

Build quality is still of high finish, as you can see from the picture up top of this article, complete with nicely matched black-finish Sonos speaker in full effect. The turntable features an aluminium tonearm, complete with a custom-designed headshell and cartridge.

The Onyx isn't solely compatible with Sonos speakers either: it has RCA outputs for use with traditional stereo speaker setups, too, if preferred. But I'm fairly sure it'll be Sonos fans who fall head over heels for this wireless turntable offering rather than many other prospective buyers.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates

Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Android Police

8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
The Independent

9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones that blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design that will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for designs with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means the Bluetooth speaker will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water to a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is becoming increasingly common...
CNET

Best TVs of CES 2023

The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
CNET

The New CES Gadget I Geeked Out on This Week Wasn't a Wireless TV or Bendy Tablet

At a CES booth dotted with vanilla macarons baked by Food Network star Jackie Joseph, the tech I elbowed through throngs of people to demo wasn't a foldable tablet with a slide-out screen, a TV that sticks to your window with suction cups, or any of the other weird and futuristic gadgets and doodads here at the show. I was making my way to see a new gizmo I'd be likely to use in everyday life: the GE Profile Smart Mixer that takes aim at its stalwart KitchenAid rival.
Android Authority

CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs

LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Trusted Reviews

Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Android Headlines

At CES 2023, Samsung announces a new TV for everyone

Samsung has announced a slew of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2023 today. The theme this year is that Samsung has a TV for every level of picture quality, and a TV for everyone. Starting with Micro LED, Samsung is announcing a new 76-inch Micro LED CX TV that...
Digital Trends

Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display

Samsung today unveiled a brand-new high-spec monitor, just ahead of the beginning of CES 2023. The Viewfinity 5K is the latest release in the Viewfinity range and boasts a number of eye-catching specs that could appeal to demanding, pro-level users — especially those that might be considering an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display.
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Digital Trends

The quirkiest and most unusual mobile tech at CES 2023

CES 2023 isn’t the place to see brand new smartphones, as only a few have been announced at the show, but don’t think that means it’s entirely bereft of mobile-related products. In addition to many wearables, the show is home to a variety of unusual, quirky, and...
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy