Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
wtaj.com
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Healthcare providers from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who were part of the on-field response in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were recognized in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Bengals home game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. >>‘We all won;’ Damar...
Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
Cincinnati second graders write get-well cards for Bills' Damar Hamlin
Elementary school students in Cincinnati have made get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin while he remains in the hospital.
Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update
The NFL world was stunned Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to stand to his feet and fell back to the turf. He received CPR in front of his teammates before medical staff Read more... The post Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
Damar Hamlin: 'The love has been overwhelming'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"
denver7.com
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest
This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.
Pittsburgh Steelers called ‘classless,’ ‘total trash,’ for CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off Cleveland Sunday, but still fell short of the playoffs, and that might not have been the worst “L” the franchise took. At least not on social media. Because, less than a week after Pittsburgh-area native Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Medical Emergency
Damar Hamlin shares a small update on social media with the millions supporting him and asks for more prayers for his continued progress. Damar Hamlin had one of the most insane weeks for an active athlete in recent memory. During Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. As the world watched we all came together to pray for Hamlin and awaited the next update. Over the next few days, he showed progress and began breathing on his own. Now Hamlin is speaking out on social media and showing he’s hopeful for the road ahead.
Comments / 0