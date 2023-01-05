ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtaj.com

Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown

The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The Bills came out in Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots and immediately proved they were ready to play and win for safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday’s game against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update

The NFL world was stunned Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to stand to his feet and fell back to the turf. He received CPR in front of his teammates before medical staff Read more... The post Bills provide fantastic Damar Hamlin update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WKRC

Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin: 'The love has been overwhelming'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"
ORCHARD PARK, NY
denver7.com

Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bossip

Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Medical Emergency

Damar Hamlin shares a small update on social media with the millions supporting him and asks for more prayers for his continued progress. Damar Hamlin had one of the most insane weeks for an active athlete in recent memory. During Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. As the world watched we all came together to pray for Hamlin and awaited the next update. Over the next few days, he showed progress and began breathing on his own. Now Hamlin is speaking out on social media and showing he’s hopeful for the road ahead.

