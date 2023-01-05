ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, MO

KMOV

Barn catches fire overnight in east St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were called to respond to a barn fire in east St. Louis overnight. Firefighters in the Metro East were on the scene on South 8th Street as a barn was engulfed in flames. It is not clear yet whether anyone was inside the barn. The flames could be seen from as far as the Poplar Street Bridge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
FRONTENAC, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. The shooting happened at a home on the 4900 block of Hooke Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The 78-year-old victim shared that unknown man was running through the west gateway, entering his backyard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Vacant North City church a total loss after fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two transported after Macoupin County crash

Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
warricknews.com

Highland man dies in central Illinois car crash, state police say

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Highland man died in a crash Friday after he drove across a median and hit another vehicle head-on, the Illinois State Police said Saturday. The man, whose identity is awaiting notification of next of kin, was traveling north around 3 p.m. on Interstate...
HIGHLAND, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wjol.com

Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr

WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
TROY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO

