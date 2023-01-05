Read full article on original website
KMOV
Barn catches fire overnight in east St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were called to respond to a barn fire in east St. Louis overnight. Firefighters in the Metro East were on the scene on South 8th Street as a barn was engulfed in flames. It is not clear yet whether anyone was inside the barn. The flames could be seen from as far as the Poplar Street Bridge.
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
mycouriertribune.com
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. The shooting happened at a home on the 4900 block of Hooke Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The 78-year-old victim shared that unknown man was running through the west gateway, entering his backyard.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
Crews battled a two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Vacant North City church a total loss after fire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.
advantagenews.com
Two transported after Macoupin County crash
Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
warricknews.com
Highland man dies in central Illinois car crash, state police say
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Highland man died in a crash Friday after he drove across a median and hit another vehicle head-on, the Illinois State Police said Saturday. The man, whose identity is awaiting notification of next of kin, was traveling north around 3 p.m. on Interstate...
Man dies in shooting near Soulard
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Gravois.
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
wjol.com
Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr
WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Suspects flee with multiple cars from Festus dealership Friday morning
FESTUS, Mo. — Suspects broke into a Festus car dealership early Friday morning and stole multiple vehicles. According to the Festus Police Department, a call came in at about 2 a.m. Friday regarding a break-in at Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, located just off Veteran's Boulevard. When officers arrived at the...
