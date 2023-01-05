Read full article on original website
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 18-year-old was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alvaro Fernando Lopez Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 GMC Acadia with an expired registration on Highway 75 near 12th Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
kicdam.com
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for OWI, more
ORANGE CITY—A 36-year-old Orange City man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, on a Sioux County warrant for third-offense operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Andrew James Romano stemmed from the stop...
Man sentenced for murder of woman at Milford health clinic
The man convicted for the murder of a woman outside the Milford health clinic has been sentenced to prison Thursday.
kicdam.com
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man charged for domestic assault
SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Police release more information on New Year’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released information on a New Year’s Day shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday southwest of Grange Avenue and 26th street. Police say there were several people at the home when some...
kelo.com
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
siouxcountyradio.com
No Injuries Reported in Semi-Truck Rollover Near Fairview
No injuries were reported after a semi-truck lost control and rolled onto its side Tuesday morning. Officers from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident that occurred on county road A54B one mile northwest of Fairview SD. 24-year-old Brent Demattia from Hubbard, OH, was driving a 2001 Freightliner...
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
nwestiowa.com
LaDonn Gruis, 85, formerly of Little Rock
ADRIAN, MN—LaDonn Kay Gruis, 85, Adrian, MN, formerly of Little Rock, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Baptist Church in Adrian, MN. Burial will be at Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
nwestiowa.com
Eugene Schutt, 86, Alton
ALTON—Mr. Eugene Schutt, age 86, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Mark Haverdink officiating.
kelo.com
Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
