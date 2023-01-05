ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 18-year-old was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alvaro Fernando Lopez Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 GMC Acadia with an expired registration on Highway 75 near 12th Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for OWI, more

ORANGE CITY—A 36-year-old Orange City man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, on a Sioux County warrant for third-offense operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Andrew James Romano stemmed from the stop...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
ROYAL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn man charged for domestic assault

SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kelo.com

Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

No Injuries Reported in Semi-Truck Rollover Near Fairview

No injuries were reported after a semi-truck lost control and rolled onto its side Tuesday morning. Officers from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident that occurred on county road A54B one mile northwest of Fairview SD. 24-year-old Brent Demattia from Hubbard, OH, was driving a 2001 Freightliner...
FAIRVIEW, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

LaDonn Gruis, 85, formerly of Little Rock

ADRIAN, MN—LaDonn Kay Gruis, 85, Adrian, MN, formerly of Little Rock, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Baptist Church in Adrian, MN. Burial will be at Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
ADRIAN, MN
kicdam.com

Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
nwestiowa.com

Eugene Schutt, 86, Alton

ALTON—Mr. Eugene Schutt, age 86, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Mark Haverdink officiating.
ALTON, IA
kelo.com

Woman dead following New Years Eve crash near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 40-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lincoln County Saturday night. According to the crash report, the driver of a Saturn was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 Saturday night, west of Canton. The 57-year-old male entered the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and collided with the woman’s Subaru Forester. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against him.
CANTON, SD

