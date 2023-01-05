SDPD officer hurt in vehicle collision with trolley in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was hurt after the vehicle she was in collided with a trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday morning.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki told ABC 10News that the officer was responding to a report of three masked men who were armed in the area.

The officer was driving a department SUV and on her way to the reported location “with lights and siren on” when the vehicle collided with an MTS trolley at 1st Avenue and C Street, Sharki said.

"That was a pretty wild morning," said Ben Schiller, who says he saw the whole collision unfold while working at a nearby parking garage.

A crowd of people gawked at the sight of the crash.

​ "My first concern was for the driver, but fortunately they were able to get her out of the car really quickly," said Schiller.

According to Sharki, the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The SDPD vehicle was destroyed in the collision and burst into flames.

Police said the three men that prompted the emergency call were detained, but no other details were released.

Later, SDPD said no weapons were found and the three men are not facing charges.

Due to the incident, the San Diego MTS said eastbound trolley service in the immediate area was suspended and amended for several hours.

In a tweet at 8:45 a.m., MTS said: "No service on the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line between City College and Santa Fe Depot; expected to last for a few hours. Riders can use bus service along Broadway; transfer at 12th & Imperial or Santa Fe Depot for continuing service north/eastbound."

Service was later restored to normal.