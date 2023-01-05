Prep Central Newsletter: All-Greater Savannah football, volleyball and softball teams

BC state championship photo galleryPhotos: Benedictine beats Cedartown in GHSA 4A state football championship

After a break for the holidays, the Prep Central Newsletter is back this week with an installment that includes the Savannah Morning News All-Area teams for football, volleyball and softball.

Danny Britt of Benedictine is the Football Coach of the Year once again after leading the Cadets to their second straight Class 4A state title -- becoming the first GHSA team in Greater Savannah history to repeat as champions. The All-Greater Savannah first-team includes Benedictine stars Za'Quan Bryan and Luke Kromenhoek along with Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger and Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin.

Lauren Lord of Savannah Arts was selected as the Volleyball Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to the first Final Four berth in school history. The All-Greater Savannah team includes Panther star Abbey Kate Daugherty along with Veronica Sierzant of Islands, the senior who has committed to Syracuse.

Adam Newland of South Effingham is the Softball Coach of the Year after a stellar first season with the Mustangs. The All-Greater Savannah team includes Mustang star Bailey Kendziorski and Effingham County's Rylee Mills, along with Aaliyah Williams and Devin Long of Islands.

We've also got a comeback story on former Benedictine and Georgia Southern football star Wesley Kennedy III who is bouncing back from personal problems to play in his final season of eligibility for the University of West Georgia.

And finally, we've got a roundup of highlights -- including the St. Andrew's boys basketball team extending its win streak to 25 games and Benedictine baseball standout Kaden Tuten signing with Brevard College.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN