ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Prep Central Newsletter: All-Greater Savannah football, volleyball and softball teams

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTgpM_0k4ZOA3L00

BC state championship photo galleryPhotos: Benedictine beats Cedartown in GHSA 4A state football championship

After a break for the holidays, the Prep Central Newsletter is back this week with an installment that includes the Savannah Morning News All-Area teams for football, volleyball and softball.

Danny Britt of Benedictine is the Football Coach of the Year once again after leading the Cadets to their second straight Class 4A state title -- becoming the first GHSA team in Greater Savannah history to repeat as champions. The All-Greater Savannah first-team includes Benedictine stars Za'Quan Bryan and Luke Kromenhoek along with Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger and Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin.

Lauren Lord of Savannah Arts was selected as the Volleyball Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to the first Final Four berth in school history. The All-Greater Savannah team includes Panther star Abbey Kate Daugherty along with Veronica Sierzant of Islands, the senior who has committed to Syracuse.

Adam Newland of South Effingham is the Softball Coach of the Year after a stellar first season with the Mustangs. The All-Greater Savannah team includes Mustang star Bailey Kendziorski and Effingham County's Rylee Mills, along with Aaliyah Williams and Devin Long of Islands.

We've also got a comeback story on former Benedictine and Georgia Southern football star Wesley Kennedy III who is bouncing back from personal problems to play in his final season of eligibility for the University of West Georgia.

And finally, we've got a roundup of highlights -- including the St. Andrew's boys basketball team extending its win streak to 25 games and Benedictine baseball standout Kaden Tuten signing with Brevard College.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away. Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship. Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Senior line dancers perform at GS basketball games

Senior line dancers from the Bulloch Recreation and Parks Department’s Adults 50+ program performed during halftime at the Georgia Southern basketball games on December 29. These ladies gather together for line dancing classes weekly. Regina Days- Bryan, who teaches the classes, states that most of the senior line dancers dance for fun. But for some, it’s much more than that.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Savannah teacher to attend National Championship Game

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many Georgia Bulldog fans have already begun descending on Los Angeles to cheer on their team in Monday’s National Championship Game. And an honored teacher from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be right there among them. Cherie Goldman has had many honors in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah.  It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club

RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December. A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy