Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Kansas is top overall seed; Purdue, Houston, Arizona also No. 1s in NCAA Tournament projection
It's been a little while since we had an updated bracket and there have been several upsets since the projection last month. There are no more undefeated teams after UConn, Purdue and New Mexico lost on consecutive nights. Only one of those teams is on the top line of this week's bracket.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in season finale
Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle. He added 16 rushing yards on five attempts. Mayfield threw for fewer than 150 yards in three of five games with the Rams down the stretch and posted a 10:8 TD:INT in 12 appearances spread between Los Angeles and Carolina. The unrestricted free agent may have to settle for a backup job in 2023 after his underwhelming 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
How Beach made a statement edging Johnson in battle of two of state's best
Savannah basketball teams sent a message to the state of Georgia last year as all four boys teams from Region 3-3A reached the quarterfinals in the state playoffs. Beach caught the attention of basketball fans as the Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed coming out of the region, went on the road to win three straight games en route to a berth in the Final Four, where they lost to eventual state champion Cross Creek -- a winner...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears somehow get No. 1 overall selection, but Texans still land their QB at No. 2
In a weekend full of improbable football, perhaps nothing was harder to wrap your brain around than the Texans, with nothing to play for, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing, 31-24, with less than a minute to go. Of course, on that final, fateful Houston drive, Davis Mills converts a fourth-and-12 and then a fourth-and-20 to make it 31-30. And instead of settling for a tie, coach Lovie Smith decides to go for two, the Texans convert, and just like that, the team we all thought had the No. 1 overall pick wrapped up weeks ago gifts it to the Bears, which have many needs, though not at the quarterback position.
CBS Sports
After close call, No. 9 Gonzaga visits Santa Clara
No. 9 Gonzaga, which had to put together a late comeback to win at San Francisco on Thursday, will try to keep alive a dominating streak against West Coast Conference opponents Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Santa Clara. Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 WCC) has not lost to a school in the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Texans fire Lovie Smith after one season, could be eyeing DeMeco Ryans
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle is already well underway. Several teams didn't bother waiting for the start of the offseason to get a head start on their next search, but more are now joining the fray with the regular season in the books. The Texans kicked off the next wave of change late Sunday, firing Lovie Smith nearly a calendar year after dismissing David Culley, who also lasted just one season as the team's head honcho. What's next? And which big names could soon be hired as replacements?
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State enters top 10 as legit Big 12 contenders after OT win at Baylor
As I noted in last Wednesday's edition of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, Kansas State was picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings in a preseason poll by the league's 10 head coaches. It was the byproduct of a few different things. The Wildcats only won 14 games last season and were under the direction of a first-time head coach. Also, no one quite knew what to expect from Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who hadn't played since December 2020 after collapsing during a game against Florida State.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, and TV for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason
After a wild season, the NFL playoffs are finally here and if you like rematches, then you're definitely going to love what the NFL has in store for the wild card round. All six games from the opening round will feature a rematch from the regular season, marking just the fifth time since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 that the opening round will feature all rematches. Before this year, the last time it had happened came in 2009.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Tom Brady's Buccaneers become sixth team in NFL history to make playoffs with losing record
It's not easy to get to the playoffs in the NFL and it's even harder to get there with a losing record, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season. The Bucs' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday dropped them to 8-9, which means they'll now be heading to the postseason with a losing record, marking just the sixth time in NFL history that that's happened. There's been some outcry over the years that the NFL shouldn't award a home playoff game to a team with a losing record, but the league has kept its format in place, which is why Tampa Bay will be hosting a wild card game next week.
CBS Sports
Vikings' K.J. Osborn: Tops century mark
Osborn caught five of six targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears. Osborn led the Vikings in receiving, with most of his production coming prior to the team's decision to rest its offensive starters during the second half. The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong finish to the regular season, scoring three times while topping 115 yards twice over his last five games. His complementary playmaking figures to bolster quarterback Kirk Cousins' options as Minnesota now turns its attention toward the playoffs.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Short-handed Arkansas standing tall in Top 25 And 1
Arkansas was ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll despite losing eight of the top nine scorers from last season's roster that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament largely because of a recruiting class that ranked second nationally and Eric Musselman's track record of turning a lot of newcomers into quality teams seamlessly. Two months into this season, it's fair to say he's done it again -- under less-than-ideal circumstances.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin reacts as Bills return two kickoffs for TDs, including on first play since safety's injury
No one knew how the Buffalo Bills were going to look on Sunday in their first game since Damar Hamlin's injury, but if the first play was any indication, the Bills look ready to roll. With Hamlin watching from a hospital in Ohio, the Bills honored him before the game...
CBS Sports
Michigan to receive notice if allegations from NCAA, Jim Harbaugh accused of Level I violation, per reports
The NCAA is investigating Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for multiple violations according to multiple outlets including The Athletic. The notice of allegations, which was reportedly received by Michigan on Thursday, includes one Level I violation against Harbaugh himself, and multiple Level II violations. According to Yahoo Sports, the Level...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL Week 18 odds, picks: Expert predictions, survivor picks, best bets, teasers, and more
Believe it or not, we've only got one full weekend of NFL action left before the playoffs begin. Everything is on the line now: postseason spots and seeding are up for grabs, and it's anyone's guess as to which clubs will prove to be contenders rather than pretenders in Week 18. "Any given Sunday" applies now more than ever. So which teams are actually worth backing? We're glad you asked!
Comments / 0