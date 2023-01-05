ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Power outage on Raeford Road knocks out power to 3,200 including traffic lights

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
A power outage was impacting intersections along Raeford Road on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic in the area, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The outage was reported at 11:15 a.m. and knocked out traffic lights at Raeford Road intersections between Skibo and Strickland Bridge roads, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. According to PWC's courage map, more than 3,200 customers are affected. The estimated restoration time is 2:12 p.m.

"PWC has been notified and are en route to correct the issue," police said in a release issued at 11:39 a.m.

Officers are directing traffic at the larger affected intersections. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until power returns.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

