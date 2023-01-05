ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Charlevoix prosecuting attorney steps down, last day is Jan. 20

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeSg1_0k4ZNw1400

CHARLEVOIX — On Jan. 3, Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof submitted a letter to the Charlevoix County Commission and Circuit Judge Roy C. Hayes III indicating that he is stepping down from his position, with Jan. 20 as his last day in office.

Telgenhof's replacement is unknown and will be appointed by Pursuant Judge Hayes.

"It is fitting that on that last day in office, I will represent the People of the State of Michigan at the sentencing of a sexual predator that has preyed upon victims for many, many years. This case was my last trial as a prosecutor and is one of the best examples of why I became a prosecutor," said Telgenhof in his letter of resignation.

"I want to thank the people of Charlevoix County for the trust they have shown in electing me three times to this position. When I ran for this office first back in 2012, my goal was to provide stability to the prosecuting attorney’s office and that has occurred. I believe that one should always leave things better than you found them and I know that I have done that with respect to this office."

Subscribe:subscribe for more local content

Telgenhof added his thanks for his co-workers and the law enforcement community who he has worked alongside for many years.

"We have a great, experienced team in place in the prosecuting attorney’s office and they will continue to do great things. Thank you to these co-workers who have a job that can seem thankless but who are so important in supporting victims and holding offenders accountable," he wrote.

"I also want to thank the law enforcement community for their professionalism, bravery and hard work. Working alongside such devoted and selfless people has truly been an honor. Being a prosecutor has given me a unique appreciation for what officers go through. I have seen videos of officers having guns pulled on them, of officers being assaulted by subjects on the streets and at the jail, of officers going through doors showing no fear of what lies on the other side and even of officers being shot at and one officer being shot."

Telgenhof said he had already made the decision not to seek re-election in 2024, but that he is stepping down now "because of an exciting opportunity that has arisen."

"I have been in elected office now for over 20 years, first as a school board member and now as a prosecutor, and it is time for me to be a 'civilian' again," he said. "I am excited about the new challenges in my life. I will be joining the law firm of Molosky and Company in Petoskey where I will go back to representing individuals and businesses as I did for over 20 years before running for prosecuting attorney."

Telgenhof has been an attorney since 1989, and a baseball coach since 2005. Telgenhof said he will continue to be involved with the Alpena Community College baseball program and their athletic program as a whole.

"Lastly and most importantly, thank you to my family who has supported me and endured years of being in the public eye in a small town. I know it has not been easy at times and I appreciate their sacrifice," said Telgenhof.

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

Comments / 3

Related
9&10 News

Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City

Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
maxsservice.com

Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February

We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen a Bahía in Traverse City

“Well, because if you throw a stone about 150 yards, you’re in the bay,” said the owner of. Bahía, Tim Kiel, as he described the meaning of the restaurant’s name. “So, I mean, the bays of Traverse City obviously bring a lot of people up every single year and they’re beautiful.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North

What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy