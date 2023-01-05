Charlevoix prosecuting attorney steps down, last day is Jan. 20

CHARLEVOIX — On Jan. 3, Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof submitted a letter to the Charlevoix County Commission and Circuit Judge Roy C. Hayes III indicating that he is stepping down from his position, with Jan. 20 as his last day in office.

Telgenhof's replacement is unknown and will be appointed by Pursuant Judge Hayes.

"It is fitting that on that last day in office, I will represent the People of the State of Michigan at the sentencing of a sexual predator that has preyed upon victims for many, many years. This case was my last trial as a prosecutor and is one of the best examples of why I became a prosecutor," said Telgenhof in his letter of resignation.

"I want to thank the people of Charlevoix County for the trust they have shown in electing me three times to this position. When I ran for this office first back in 2012, my goal was to provide stability to the prosecuting attorney’s office and that has occurred. I believe that one should always leave things better than you found them and I know that I have done that with respect to this office."

Telgenhof added his thanks for his co-workers and the law enforcement community who he has worked alongside for many years.

"We have a great, experienced team in place in the prosecuting attorney’s office and they will continue to do great things. Thank you to these co-workers who have a job that can seem thankless but who are so important in supporting victims and holding offenders accountable," he wrote.

"I also want to thank the law enforcement community for their professionalism, bravery and hard work. Working alongside such devoted and selfless people has truly been an honor. Being a prosecutor has given me a unique appreciation for what officers go through. I have seen videos of officers having guns pulled on them, of officers being assaulted by subjects on the streets and at the jail, of officers going through doors showing no fear of what lies on the other side and even of officers being shot at and one officer being shot."

Telgenhof said he had already made the decision not to seek re-election in 2024, but that he is stepping down now "because of an exciting opportunity that has arisen."

"I have been in elected office now for over 20 years, first as a school board member and now as a prosecutor, and it is time for me to be a 'civilian' again," he said. "I am excited about the new challenges in my life. I will be joining the law firm of Molosky and Company in Petoskey where I will go back to representing individuals and businesses as I did for over 20 years before running for prosecuting attorney."

Telgenhof has been an attorney since 1989, and a baseball coach since 2005. Telgenhof said he will continue to be involved with the Alpena Community College baseball program and their athletic program as a whole.

"Lastly and most importantly, thank you to my family who has supported me and endured years of being in the public eye in a small town. I know it has not been easy at times and I appreciate their sacrifice," said Telgenhof.

