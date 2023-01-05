Read full article on original website
Peter Gulacsi FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the FUT Centurions Objective
Peter Gulacsi FIFA 23 challenges went live Jan. 6 as a free objective item to earn during the new FIFA Ultimate Team promotion. FUT Centurions debuted Jan. 6 with promotional items in packs, objectives, SBCs and more. "Pay tribute to the players who have reached the impressive milestone of 100 appearances, goals, assists and more in their illustrious careers with brand new FUT Centurions. Centurions receive static permanent upgrades," EA Sports said in a FIFA 23 news screen.
FIFA 23 100 Players Upgrade SBC: How to Get the Centurions 100 Pack
FIFA 23 100 Players Upgrade SBC went live Jan. 7 during the FUT Centurions promotion. The 100 Players Upgrade SBC is brand new, like the Centurions promotion, and it's the largest SBC pack EA Sports has ever offered. The Centurions pack is untradeable and contains 80 rare gold players and 20 rare silver players. The SBC expires in six days and requires three segments to complete it.
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Leaks: Full List of Players
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions leaks are making their rounds ahead of the promotion kicking off on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. ET. FUT Centurions is the next FIFA Ultimate Team promotion after Winter Wildcards. It should serve as the bridge between Winter Wildcards and Team of the Year. Centurions is also a brand new Ultimate Team promotion. The promotion's theme hasn't been revealed yet, but it's expected to revolve around players who have achieved 100 of something in their careers whether it's goals, appearances, assists and more.
When Does League of Legends Season 13 Start?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 started in mid-November, but will end next week to make room for the beginning of Season 13. The preseason patch included numerous changes to Summoner's Rift, including an updated Chemtech Dragon and changes to the jungle. There has also been a lot of new items featured throughout the League of Legends preseason, which have led to another tank meta.
Martin Terrier FIFA 23: How to Complete the FUT Centurions SBC
Martin Terrier FIFA 23 FUT Centurions SBC went live Jan. 7 during the new Ultimate Team promotion. FUT Centurions is a new FIFA Ultimate Team promotion celebrating players who have achieved 100 of something in their careers whether it's goals, assists, appearances or clean sheets. Martin Terrier received an SBC item on day two of the promotion and it requires two segments to complete it.
