Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Space Remake vs Resident Evil 4 Remake: Which to Buy?
2023 will see two major remakes coming out just a few months apart: Dead Space and Resident Evil 4. But if you're looking to get just one, which should you buy?
Is Dead Space 2 Getting Remade?
Everything you need to know about a potential Dead Space 2 Remake including rumors, release date and plot.
Atomic Heart Multiplayer Feature Abandoned
Mundfish's upcoming FPS RPG Atomic Heart is set to release next month, but what became of its multiplayer feature?
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event: All Skins Listed
Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is set to start very soon. Here are all of the new themed skins on offer. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2. The event runs from Jan. 5 up until Jan. 19.
How to Use Guardian Shields in Fortnite
Guardian Shields have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here's where to find them and how to use them effectively. With Fortnite Chapter 4 now well underway, players have been tasked with getting to grips with a variety of new features. From new weapons, such as the Thunder Shotgun and Ex-Caliber Rifle, to new locations and POIs, players need to learn the lay of the land fast if they want to secure Victory Royales.
Persona 3 Remake Rumored to be in Development
Despite a port of Persona 3 Portable releasing later this month, a leaker has claimed that Atlus are working on a remake for the title.
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Rumor Hints at Season 2 Release
Warzone 2's Resurgence map might be coming as soon as February with Season 2, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Resurgence is a fan-favorite Call of Duty battle royale mode giving squads the chance to respawn a limited number of times throughout a game. As well, Resurgence is traditionally played out on a smaller map like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. It kept gameplay fresh, hectic and fast as a nice change of pace from larger maps like Caldera.
Valorant Split Changes Detailed for Patch 6.0
Full list of Valorant Split map changes coming in Patch 6.0.
Fortnite January 2023 Crew Pack: All Items, Price, How to Get
Fortnite's January Crew Pack is live and full of exclusive items to get your hands on. Here's everything included in this month's Crew Pack, and how to get hold of it. Every month, active subscribers to Fortnite Crew will be given a selection of bonus rewards throughout the month as well as 1,000 V-Bucks. On top of that, subscribers also get access to the current season's Premium Battle Pass. Those that purchased the Battle Pass before subscribing to Fortnite Crew will receive a one-time refund of 950 V-Bucks.
Sony Reveals Customizable Accessibility Controller Project Leonardo
Announced at CES, Sony has unveiled its new customizable accessibility controller kit for use with the PlayStation 5.
League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare
Before League of Legends Season 13 starts Jan. 10, it is important to know the best champions to play and items to buy. The meta has changed drastically since Season 12 with new jungle changes, items and much more. League of Legends Season 13: How to Prepare. Popular Champions. Udyr...
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Start Date
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is almost over, so when does the new Episode 6 Act 1 begin?
Riot Games Teases New Valorant Map
Riot Games has shared a teaser image of a brand new Valorant map coming soon to the tactical FPS.
Epic Games Clarifies Reasoning Behind FaZe Tfue's Fortnite Ban
Epic Games has clarified its ban of FaZe_Tfue was because he had been selling and sharing Fortnite accounts in order to get access to exclusive holiday skins.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0