Brunswick County, NC

Preserving Native American history in Brunswick County

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Centuries ago, members of the Native American Tuscarora and Woccon tribes, also known as the Cape Fear Indians, lived in Southeastern North Carolina. Read about how a Brunswick County man is trying to preserve their history.

We also remember Lela Thompson, who made history as the first Black woman to graduate from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and also helped start Wilmington's longest-running Black theater troupe. Thompson died Dec. 30 at the age of 87.

Plus, we've got links to all of our recent local history coverage.

whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
WECT

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tornado Watch cancelled for Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado watch issued Wednesday morning for the Cape Fear. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter. The watch...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after Jody Greene resigned as Columbus County Sheriff for the second time, a new sheriff has been appointed. Commissioners called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to name a sheriff, choosing Bill Rogers as the new Columbus County Sheriff in a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only one to vote no, saying he wished the commissioners had more time to make the decision. However, he added that he supports Rogers 100 percent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender

The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
