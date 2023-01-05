Preserving Native American history in Brunswick County

Centuries ago, members of the Native American Tuscarora and Woccon tribes, also known as the Cape Fear Indians, lived in Southeastern North Carolina. Read about how a Brunswick County man is trying to preserve their history.

We also remember Lela Thompson, who made history as the first Black woman to graduate from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and also helped start Wilmington's longest-running Black theater troupe. Thompson died Dec. 30 at the age of 87.

Plus, we've got links to all of our recent local history coverage.