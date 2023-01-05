ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner posts video from ICU after snowplow accident

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jeremy Renner has given an update on his recovery from the snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

Renner, 51, posted a video to Twitter from inside the hospital with the caption: “A ‘not no great’ ICU day, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

The video shows Renner with an eye swollen shut and wearing an oxygen mask while a family member rubs his scalp.

The latest dispatch comes one day after Renner posted a selfie to social media from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the caption . “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The Marvel actor suffered “extensive” injuries in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” on New Year’s Day, a spokesperson said in a statement . He reportedly lost a significant amount of blood.

Renner was attempting to remove a car from being stuck in the snow when the Kässbohrer PistenBully snowplow ended up running him over.

A safety feature on the snowplow seemingly failed, sending it rolling over his leg.

Renner was “completely crushed,” causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing, according to TMZ .

Jeremy Renner joked that he was enjoying an “amazing spa day” in the ICU.
The latest update comes just one day after Jeremy Renner posted a selfie to social media from his hospital bed.
The outlet reported that a 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound snowplow.

The two-time Oscar nominee was transferred to the intensive care unit following surgeries he was required to undergo following the incident.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023,” his rep said in a statement Monday. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Jeremy Renner was transferred to the intensive care unit following surgery.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Jeremy Renner was attempting to remove a car from being stuck in the snow when the Kässbohrer PistenBully snowplow ended up running him over.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” his rep continued.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The actor was airlifted to a hospital near Reno Sunday morning after a neighbor who happened to be a doctor applied a tourniquet to his leg to stop the bleeding.

A safety feature on the snowplow seemingly failed, sending it rolling over Jeremy Renner’s leg.
Jeremy Renner suffered “extensive” injuries in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Renner lives about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, where a New Year’s Eve winter storm hit and reportedly caused 35,000 homes to lose power .

The actor frequently posts to his 18.1 million Instagram followers about his battle with the seasonal elements in Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Renner was the only person injured in the snowplow incident.

The sheriff’s “major accident investigation team” is looking into the circumstances surrounding Renner’s injuries.

