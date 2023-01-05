A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO