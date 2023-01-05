Read full article on original website
Looking for a haunted good time?
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museum
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th Birthday
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine
Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
Little Woodfords coffee shop in Portland announces closure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Little Woodfords coffee shop announced on Friday that it would be shutting down. In an Instagram post, Little Woodfords wrote January would be the last month it's open. "We could continue on as-is, but deep down we know it is time to say farewell to...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
Amid an ongoing police shortage, Maine's safe reputation is proving to be a recruitment tool
Sergio Martins joined the Auburn Police Department in 2020 with his wife and young son in tow, looking for a slower pace of life and a safer job. "Florida is getting more and more dangerous. I was involved in two serious incidents within a year... that took the life of a fellow officer and almost took my life on a separate occasion," Martins said.
20 Under the Radar Spots in Portland, Maine, That You Should Try Right Now
Our lovely Portland, Maine, has swiftly become an absolute rocket in the food and beverage department. Countless articles, hit TV shows, and an amazing word of mouth campaign has taken the Portland culinary scene and lifted it to an epic level. All I have to say is "it's about time."...
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents
A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Auburn police department dealing with severe staffing shortage
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police department is currently operating at 75%. There are 4 vacancies, and nine officers are unable to work due to medical reasons or training. There are also 2 frozen positions. Auburn police chief, Jason Moen, says 5 experienced officers from Auburn left for Lewiston police...
