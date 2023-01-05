ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine

Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
MAINE STATE
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
MAINE STATE
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
NEWRY, ME
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good

Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
PORTLAND, ME
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire

A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
BRISTOL, ME
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
Raymond author’s book remains popular with Maine residents

A Raymond author continues to be amazed at the success of her book about growing up with 10 siblings in a reportedly haunted apartment building in Portland. Cheryl Blanchard’s book "236 Cumberland Ave. Portland, Maine: Strange Happenings in our Young Lives," is a thorough recounting of tales from the author and her siblings' recollections that haven't been spoken of for more than half a century. Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the book remains popular more than three years after it was first published, and especially among Maine residents.
PORTLAND, ME
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow

MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
MAINE STATE
Auburn police department dealing with severe staffing shortage

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police department is currently operating at 75%. There are 4 vacancies, and nine officers are unable to work due to medical reasons or training. There are also 2 frozen positions. Auburn police chief, Jason Moen, says 5 experienced officers from Auburn left for Lewiston police...
AUBURN, ME
