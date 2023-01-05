ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of ‘Suits’ before meeting Meghan

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRiY6_0k4ZKW5F00

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew who Meghan Markle was long before Prince Harry introduced her to the royal family.

In his eagerly awaited memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex writes that he was shocked to discover that his brother and sister-in-law were huge fans of his now-wife’s former USA series, “Suits.”

Harry, 38, recalls being invited over for dinner to his brother’s home because “they knew something was going on” with him and “wanted to find out” what it was.

The renegade royal reveals that he told them that there was “a new woman” in his life and that they “surged forward” champing at the bit to hear the mystery woman’s identity.

After swearing William and Middleton, both 40, to secrecy, he told them that she was an American actress and on a show called “Suits.”

“Their mouths fell open,” Harry writes. “They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘F–k off?’”

The Duke of Sussex remembers being shocked by their response until they explained that “they were regular – nay, religious – viewers of ‘Suits.’”

They then “barraged” Harry with questions, who allegedly told them a “heavily redacted” version of their courtship.

“I just didn’t want to give away too much,” he writes.

Inside Harry’s new memoir

However, the former army vet stressed that he couldn’t wait for them to meet Markle, 41. He told William and Middleton that he was looking forward to the foursome spending lots of time together, fulfilling his long-held wish that he be able to join the couple with an equal partner.

But when the Duke of Sussex explained that he felt Markle was “the one,” William allegedly didn’t offer congratulations. Instead, he cautioned his brother, according to Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7PDx_0k4ZKW5F00
The Prince and Princess of Wales were huge fans of “Suits.”
Getty Images

“He still said to slow down,” Harry writes, explaining that William added, “She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Harry admits that the comment stung at the time, but he didn’t say anything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvrIQ_0k4ZKW5F00
Prince Harry hoped that he and Markle would spend lots of time with his brother and sister-in-law.
Getty Images

There have long been reports that the Prince of Wales advised his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Markle, who was reportedly alarmed when they got engaged after less than a year of dating.

Harry’s new memoir hits US bookshelves Jan. 10. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the allegations.

Comments / 5

Douglas
3d ago

then they met Meagain in real life and seen the toxic woman as she really is! no thanks!

Reply
5
Related
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
Page Six

Prince Harry: Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after Kate Middleton wedding

Prince Harry reflects in his new memoir, “Spare,” on saying “goodbye” to his relationship with Prince William when the Prince of Wales married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” Harry writes, per an excerpt obtained by Page Six. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.” The Duke of Sussex, 38, adds that he found the...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press

Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy

His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Prince Harry wrote a bitter revenge memoir, but he’s only stabbed himself

Spare us, spare them, and spare yourself, Harry. “Spare,” Prince Harry’s revenge on his family, the media, the horsey older woman who deflowered him in a field behind a busy pub and anyone who has ever treated him as the spare to Prince William’s heir, is literary self-harm. Every time Harry Plotter the half-wit prince puts the knife into his brother, the fumbling assassin falls on his own blade. Call it Harry-kiri. Harry has already rejected his homeland and attacked his people. He has slandered the House of Windsor as institutionally racist. He has, as his Netflix exposé showed, lost his...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
New York Post

Prince Harry ‘begged’ dad King Charles not to marry Camilla as he feared she’d be an ‘evil’ stepmom: memoir

Prince Harry has admitted he “begged” dad King Charles III not to marry Queen Consort Camilla — fearing she’d become his “evil” stepmom. Despite claiming for years that he is the only royal getting bullied, Harry cruelly let rip about his mother-in-law in his explosive memoir, “Spare” — even comparing the first time he met her to trying to avoid the pain of an injection, according to a copy obtained by The Sun. He wrote that he told himself at that meeting, “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.” “I remember wondering … if she would be cruel...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says William Was ‘Seething’ After King Charles’ Team Planted Stories About His Family: ‘The Last Time’

A betrayal? Prince Harry shared the story of a frantic phone call from a "seething" Prince William, who claimed that members of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's team "planted" stories about Princess Kate and his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir, Spare, exclusively obtained by Us Weekly, the Duke […]
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy