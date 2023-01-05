Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of ‘Suits’ before meeting Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew who Meghan Markle was long before Prince Harry introduced her to the royal family.

In his eagerly awaited memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex writes that he was shocked to discover that his brother and sister-in-law were huge fans of his now-wife’s former USA series, “Suits.”

Harry, 38, recalls being invited over for dinner to his brother’s home because “they knew something was going on” with him and “wanted to find out” what it was.

The renegade royal reveals that he told them that there was “a new woman” in his life and that they “surged forward” champing at the bit to hear the mystery woman’s identity.

After swearing William and Middleton, both 40, to secrecy, he told them that she was an American actress and on a show called “Suits.”

“Their mouths fell open,” Harry writes. “They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘F–k off?’”

The Duke of Sussex remembers being shocked by their response until they explained that “they were regular – nay, religious – viewers of ‘Suits.’”

They then “barraged” Harry with questions, who allegedly told them a “heavily redacted” version of their courtship.

“I just didn’t want to give away too much,” he writes.

Inside Harry’s new memoir

However, the former army vet stressed that he couldn’t wait for them to meet Markle, 41. He told William and Middleton that he was looking forward to the foursome spending lots of time together, fulfilling his long-held wish that he be able to join the couple with an equal partner.

But when the Duke of Sussex explained that he felt Markle was “the one,” William allegedly didn’t offer congratulations. Instead, he cautioned his brother, according to Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were huge fans of “Suits.” Getty Images

“He still said to slow down,” Harry writes, explaining that William added, “She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Harry admits that the comment stung at the time, but he didn’t say anything.

Prince Harry hoped that he and Markle would spend lots of time with his brother and sister-in-law. Getty Images

There have long been reports that the Prince of Wales advised his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Markle, who was reportedly alarmed when they got engaged after less than a year of dating.

Harry’s new memoir hits US bookshelves Jan. 10. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the allegations.