Washington State

US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

By MATTHEW LEE
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
People sit at the terrace of a coffee shop next to Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect, a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation.

The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkey, although the pronunciation will not change, officials said. But neither the State Department website nor the Foreign Affairs Manual, which guides U.S. diplomatic practices, had been revised to reflect the change as of midday Thursday.

“The Turkish embassy requested that the U.S. government use the name “Republic of Turkiye” in communications,” the department said. “We will begin to refer to Turkiye and Republic of Turkiye accordingly in most formal, diplomatic, and bilateral contexts, including in public communications.”

The move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during which Turkey’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.

Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling, which had led to inconsistencies in documents across the U.S. government.

NATO

The change was revealed as the State Department released a statement in support of a Treasury move to sanction several Turkey-related businessmen and companies for supporting the Islamic State. It was later confirmed by two department officials.

Turkey asked last year for its name to be changed to Turkiye in international forums and most, including the United Nations and NATO, had switched to the new spelling.

The State Department, however, does not often change its style on the names of foreign countries and, in at least one notable case, has refused to do so for decades.

The U.S. still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar although the country’s military rulers formally adopted Myanmar in 1989.

The last two countries that the State Department renamed following requests by their governments were North Macedonia, which changed its name from Macedonia in 2019, and Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland a year earlier.

Comments / 113

Guest
3d ago

Turkey is an unreliable NATO ally, it plays all fields of the political spectrum. It abused it's minority citizens, especially the Kurds, in a brutal repression that has murdered tens of thousands of them. It shouldn't even have a vote in the UN and NATO because of it's brutal regime.

Reply(11)
42
Hookski Boone
2d ago

"This just in...the word "jive" will also be added to the Turkish embassy in Washington DC. The Jive Turkiye embassy did not respond to our request for comments."

Reply(6)
17
me
3d ago

Similar to other countries (namely India) seeking to regain their heritage before things like British colonialism. Bangalore is British, the actual pronunciation is Bangaluru and it’s Mumbai, not Bombay, for example. Many things got changed for the ease/pleasure of the British and countries are taking back their heritage. Small to us, but a bit of a liberation for countries seeking to reestablish their identities.

Reply(4)
18
